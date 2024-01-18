One World One Family Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

One World One Family Cup 2024 is a T20 tournament which is being organized by the Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission. The main objective of hosting this tournament is to raise awareness and support regarding child healthcare. The match is free to attend for the cricket fans but the seating will be available by invitation only.

A one-off match is scheduled to be played in the tournament between two teams, One World and One Family. Sachin Tendulkar has been named the captain of the One World, while Yuvraj Singh is the skipper of One Family.

The only match will take place on Thursday, January 18, at the Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium in Sathya Sai Grama, Bengaluru. It will be the first event at this stadium, with a seating capacity of 3,000 spectators. The stadium is designed in a five-petal lotus shape. After the match is over, a total of 5,000 rural students will get the benefits of free values-based education as part of the ‘One World One Family’ initiative.

A total of 24 legendary players from seven countries will participate in this competition. One Family have named a 12-player squad containing players from India, England, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. One World have players from India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and England.

One World One Family Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, January 18

One-off Match: One World vs One Family - 10:00 AM

One World One Family Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission YouTube Channel

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

One World One Family Cup 2024: Full Squads

One World

Alviro Petersen, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Upul Tharanga (wk), Ajantha Mendis, Ashok Dinda, Danny Morrison, Harbhajan Singh, Monty Panesar, RP Singh

One Family

Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh (c), Alok Kapali, Darren Maddy, Yusuf Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Chaminda Vaas, Jason Krejza, Makhaya Ntini, Muttiah Muralitharan, Venkatesh Prasad

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App