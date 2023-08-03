"Only favouritism gives you a place" - Fans react to Yashasvi Jaiswal's absence from Indian XI for 1st T20I vs WI

Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to find a place in India's playing XI for the T20I series opener against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday, August 3.
Jaiswal earned his maiden T20I call-up after he was named in the Men in Blue's squad for the five-match series in West Indies. However, he will have to wait a bit more for his debut.
Following the announcement of the starting XI, several fans took to social media to express their displeasure over Jaiswal's absence. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Jaiswal was in tremendous form in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). He mustered 625 runs from 14 outings at an average of 48.07, finishing fifth on the Orange Cap list.
Furthermore, he also made a significant impact in his debut Test series against West Indies. The southpaw was the highest run-getter in the two-match series, amassing 266 runs in three innings.
Meanwhile, West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first in the first T20I. For India, Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar will make their debuts in the contest. The visitors have three spin-bowling options in their lineup, with Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav featuring in the team.
It is worth mentioning that India started off the tour with a 1-0 Test series win over the hosts. They followed it up by winning the subsequent three-match ODI series 2-1. Hardik Pandya and Co. will look to continue their domination by doing well in the shortest format as well.
Playing XIs for T20I series opener between India and West Indies
India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar.
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles (w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, and Obed McCoy.