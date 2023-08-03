"Only favouritism gives you a place" - Fans react to Yashasvi Jaiswal's absence from Indian XI for 1st T20I vs WI

Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to find a place in India's playing XI for the T20I series opener against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday, August 3.

Jaiswal earned his maiden T20I call-up after he was named in the Men in Blue's squad for the five-match series in West Indies. However, he will have to wait a bit more for his debut.

Following the announcement of the starting XI, several fans took to social media to express their displeasure over Jaiswal's absence. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Vedant Agrawal @VedantAgrawaI



I’m just done with this team. Yashasvi Jaiswal on ice for Ishan Kishan. Need I remind you he was the second best opener (arguably, best) at IPL 2023?I’m just done with this team. #BCCI

𝙎𝙂  @stressyphile



But still doesn't make it playing 11 against finished WI team.



Again proved that IPL performances are irrelevant and only favouritism gives you a place. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 625+ runs with 48 average @ 162 strike rate in IPL2023.But still doesn't make it playing 11 against finished WI team.Again proved that IPL performances are irrelevant and only favouritism gives you a place. pic.twitter.com/l3G36ILrKP

King @pan10833



Well i think he will also debut in next upcoming Matches as there is 5 matches!



Lets see!



But There is no other better player than Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team currently there!

#INDvsWI twitter.com/BCCI/status/16… Why not Yashasvi Jaiswal!Well i think he will also debut in next upcoming Matches as there is 5 matches!Lets see!But There is no other better player than Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team currently there!

Aufridi Chumtya @ShuhidAufridi



Inning - 27

Runs - 653

Average - 25

SR - 122



Ishan Kishan Literally Plays So Worst In T20, Still He Getting So Many Chances.



IMO

Yashasvi Jaiswal Should Get Chance Ahead Of Ishan.



Yashasvi Jaiswal >>> Ishan Kishan Ishan Kishan Stats In T20i -Inning - 27Runs - 653Average - 25SR - 122Ishan Kishan Literally Plays So Worst In T20, Still He Getting So Many Chances.IMOYashasvi Jaiswal Should Get Chance Ahead Of Ishan.Yashasvi Jaiswal >>> Ishan Kishan pic.twitter.com/tneQzQqjFf

AAYUSH @Macman_K @CricCrazyJohns Jaiswal should have been picked ahead of ishan,gill.

Archer @poserarcher Wanted to see Jaiswal today but anyway Ishan is their fav so I don't see him getting dropped

Aarush Goyal @AarushGoyal117 @BCCI Yashavi Jaiswal ko mauka milna chahiye

Ams @weeb_ams @mufaddal_vohra Ishan getting picked over Jaiswal in t20s



Jaiswal's biggest low in his career so far

Tushar Poddar @Tusharkpoddar

Mumbai lobby ishan and tilak @mufaddal_vohra Where is jaiswalMumbai lobby ishan and tilak

Yuvraj Jit Baruah 𝕏 @YuvrajJitBaruah @BCCI I think Yashasvi Jaiswal is better then Ishan Kishan in T20's 🤔

Harshit Anand @imHarshitAnand



#INDvsWI How does any team end up playing Kishan and Chahal over Jaiswal and Bishnoi? Captains change but bad selection calls continue to be a theme of Indian cricket.

Jaiswal was in tremendous form in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). He mustered 625 runs from 14 outings at an average of 48.07, finishing fifth on the Orange Cap list.

Furthermore, he also made a significant impact in his debut Test series against West Indies. The southpaw was the highest run-getter in the two-match series, amassing 266 runs in three innings.

Meanwhile, West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first in the first T20I. For India, Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar will make their debuts in the contest. The visitors have three spin-bowling options in their lineup, with Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav featuring in the team.

It is worth mentioning that India started off the tour with a 1-0 Test series win over the hosts. They followed it up by winning the subsequent three-match ODI series 2-1. Hardik Pandya and Co. will look to continue their domination by doing well in the shortest format as well.

Playing XIs for T20I series opener between India and West Indies

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles (w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, and Obed McCoy.