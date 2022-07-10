"Only injury can save him from this embarrassment" - Netizens react as Virat Kohli gets out cheaply in 3rd T20I vs England

Senior batter Virat Kohli once again failed to make a significant impact with the bat for India in the third T20I against England. The right-hander managed just 11 runs at Trent Bridge on Sunday (July 10).
Kohli dazzled viewers by hitting a stunning four and a six off successive deliveries against David Willey in the third over of the run chase. However, he perished on the subsequent delivery while trying to play yet another attacking stroke off the left-handed seamer.
The former India captain stepped out against a length delivery and tried to hit it over the cover region. But he failed to get the desired elevation and hit it straight to the fielder. Jason Roy completed a straightforward catch and Kohli had to take the long walk back.
Several fans took to social media to react to Kohli's underwhelming outing. He has been going through a lean phase for a while now and has had to cope with twin failures in the ongoing England T20Is as well.
Kohli managed just one run in the previous encounter against England at Edgbaston. He also wasn't able to score big in the rescheduled fifth Test at the same venue. The star batter will be hoping to make amends by coming up with an improved performance in the forthcoming ODI series against the 2019 World Cup winners.
India need 216 runs to complete T20I series whitewash win over England
Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final fixture of the white-ball rubber. The hosts registered an imposing total of 215, thanks to a blistering half-century from Dawid Malan (77) and a quick-fire knock from Liam Livingstone (42).
Ravi Bishnoi emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Blue. The crafty leg-spinner conceded just 30 runs from his full quota of four overs and picked up two crucial wickets.
India didn't have an ideal start to their run chase as big guns Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were dismissed cheaply. The visitors have already pocketed the series by winning the first two contests.