"Only injury can save him from this embarrassment" - Netizens react as Virat Kohli gets out cheaply in 3rd T20I vs England

Senior batter Virat Kohli once again failed to make a significant impact with the bat for India in the third T20I against England. The right-hander managed just 11 runs at Trent Bridge on Sunday (July 10).

Kohli dazzled viewers by hitting a stunning four and a six off successive deliveries against David Willey in the third over of the run chase. However, he perished on the subsequent delivery while trying to play yet another attacking stroke off the left-handed seamer.

The former India captain stepped out against a length delivery and tried to hit it over the cover region. But he failed to get the desired elevation and hit it straight to the fielder. Jason Roy completed a straightforward catch and Kohli had to take the long walk back.

Several fans took to social media to react to Kohli's underwhelming outing. He has been going through a lean phase for a while now and has had to cope with twin failures in the ongoing England T20Is as well.

Here are some of the reactions:

Harshit Anand @harshit_256 Continous failures of @imVkohli is hurting very much, you just can't keep on getting chances based on reputation if it's not helping the cause of team. @BCCI Continous failures of @imVkohli is hurting very much, you just can't keep on getting chances based on reputation if it's not helping the cause of team. @BCCI

Jugal N Singh @JugalNarain @imVkohli please please please…..stop playing till end of 2022 & give others a chance. You are in such a deep khadda that don’t see you coming out of it. If you play T20 World Cup, u may be the reason for India’s missed chance @imVkohli please please please…..stop playing till end of 2022 & give others a chance. You are in such a deep khadda that don’t see you coming out of it. If you play T20 World Cup, u may be the reason for India’s missed chance

Ritin @ritin02 @imVkohli Humble request kindly leave your spot, let someone who can score runs take your place. Your flop show is continuing since end of 2019. Go & prove yourself in Ranji. @imVkohli Humble request kindly leave your spot, let someone who can score runs take your place. Your flop show is continuing since end of 2019. Go & prove yourself in Ranji.

Devesh Malvankar @DeveshMalvanka7

Only Play domastic cricket.

For big help Indian cricket team @BCCI Virat Kohli need 2 year rest.Only Play domastic cricket.For big help Indian cricket team @BCCI Virat Kohli need 2 year rest.Only Play domastic cricket.For big help Indian cricket team

Arun Rajbhar @ArunRajbhar21

#INDvsENG #ViratKohli Virat Kohli will come back strongly in 2050 against Nepal. Virat Kohli will come back strongly in 2050 against Nepal.#INDvsENG #ViratKohli

Sai Krishna Thakur @ImSkt25 #ViratKohli𓃵 & #RohitSharma𓃵 need to value their wicket , this is careless cricket , yes the intent is imp when you’re chasing 200+ but these both can make up for the dots they play initially once they get in , absolutely careless cricket just for the sake of carefree intent #ViratKohli𓃵 & #RohitSharma𓃵 need to value their wicket , this is careless cricket , yes the intent is imp when you’re chasing 200+ but these both can make up for the dots they play initially once they get in , absolutely careless cricket just for the sake of carefree intent

Bhawesh Jha @bhaw_jha Still time for @imVkohli to retire gracefully. Otherwise, he’d just be spoiling his own legacy. Still time for @imVkohli to retire gracefully. Otherwise, he’d just be spoiling his own legacy.

x @BenjaminDVincii @Rebel_notout @imVkohli Kohli should give some other player change, he is just wasting 1 position, not bowling, not batting, not even wicket-keeper, no captain. His role is nothing and he should give his position to someone who can utilize and be helpful to Indian team. @Rebel_notout @imVkohli Kohli should give some other player change, he is just wasting 1 position, not bowling, not batting, not even wicket-keeper, no captain. His role is nothing and he should give his position to someone who can utilize and be helpful to Indian team.

Kohli managed just one run in the previous encounter against England at Edgbaston. He also wasn't able to score big in the rescheduled fifth Test at the same venue. The star batter will be hoping to make amends by coming up with an improved performance in the forthcoming ODI series against the 2019 World Cup winners.

India need 216 runs to complete T20I series whitewash win over England

Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final fixture of the white-ball rubber. The hosts registered an imposing total of 215, thanks to a blistering half-century from Dawid Malan (77) and a quick-fire knock from Liam Livingstone (42).

Ravi Bishnoi emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Blue. The crafty leg-spinner conceded just 30 runs from his full quota of four overs and picked up two crucial wickets.

India didn't have an ideal start to their run chase as big guns Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were dismissed cheaply. The visitors have already pocketed the series by winning the first two contests.

