Exciting openers to watch out for in the Asia Cup

Abhishek
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.04K   //    29 Aug 2018, 18:51 IST

Asia Cup, 2018 would involve six teams from Asia. Five of them are full-time ICC members and the winner of the Asia Qualifiers would be the sixth team.

The tournament is being held in UAE this time around. Pitches are expected to be dry and batting-friendly. This would mean that we would get to see a number of high scoring games.

Each team would rely on its openers to provide them with an explosive start. The Asian nations are blessed to have fierce opening batsmen in their line-ups.

Let us have a look at some exciting openers featuring in this Asia Cup.

#1 Rohit Sharma(India)

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Rohit Sharma is a destructive batsman at the top

The swashbuckling opener from India is at his destructive best on sub-continent pitches. Rohit Sharma would enjoy batting in UAE as the conditions will favour his style of batting.

He is a fierce striker of the cricket ball and on his day he can destroy any bowling attack. Already having two double hundreds in the shorter format is a testament to his astounding ability as a top order batsman.

1 / 4 NEXT
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Fakhar Zaman
Abhishek
ANALYST
Crazy about cricket,football . Love to read and write about sports. Ardent follower of the Indian football team.
