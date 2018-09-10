Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
An all-time ODI XI

Ayush Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
10 Sep 2018

Boxing Day Test X
Melbourne Cricket Ground: The venue of the first ever one-day international

ODI cricket has come a long way since its inception way back in 1971. In case you don't know, the first ever one-day International was never planned in advance. When the first 3 days of the 1971 Melbourne test between Australia and England were washed out due to rain, the officials decided to instead play a one-off 8 balls an over 40-over match limited-overs fixture.

What started as an exhibition soon transformed into a super-popular format. ODI cricket has provided many memorable moments to cricket lovers all around the globe and looks set to do the same for many more years to come.

Some outstanding batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders, and even fielders have graced this format over the years. There have been many greats who have performed exceedingly and to select a few of them is truly a Herculean task.

Every cricket lover will have his/her own list of an all-time XI. Here's mine:


Ayush Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
I love to write and discuss about Cricket and WWE
