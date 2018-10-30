×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Opinion: Lack of multiple skill set players is hurting India

Ankur Nagwan
Feature
211   //    30 Oct 2018, 09:36 IST

Is Hardik the only
Is Hardik the only "2
Skill set
" player that India have?

In the recently concluded 4th ODI, team India got back on track and posted 377/5 on the scoreboard and in reply Windies could afford only 153. Rohit Sharma played a brilliant innings helping himself to his 21st ODI ton and Rayudu also cemented his place at number 4 with his 3rd ODI hundred.

This win shadowed the one-off poor batting performance of the Indian batting line-up but the defeat in the 3rd ODI certainly raised a much-needed alarm as that only showed the poor secondary skill-sets of the squad. By no means am I talking about all-rounders as they consistently deliver with both bat and ball. I am talking about the players having two skill sets with one being primary and other being secondary (just for as and when required).

Currently, India is having the batsmen who can't bowl and the other way around also. While other teams like England, New Zealand and South Africa are having batsmen till number 10, India's lower order batting is not much to brag about. In the perfect playing XI, the mainstay bowlers are Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah and we all know how well the lower order can bat.

Kohli also admitted the fact that it is difficult to maintain the balance without Hardik Pandya and as a matter of fact, Kedar Jadhav was drafted into the side as soon as he was available. Jadhav gave the much-needed balance to the team. His short innings gave the momentum at the end and his bowling was not needed as the main bowlers did the trick in the fourth ODI.

A fit Jadhav is always a good option but going by his recent injury streak, there seems to be a doubt too. Also, Jadhav's inclusion pushes players like KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant to the bench and both the mentioned players have to sit out as they are lacking the secondary skill set.

Even after Jadhav's immediate inclusion, the concern remains the same as India don't have trusted batsmen in the lower-middle order. Once India lose 7 wickets, it's almost certain that India have to go for saving the wickets or get all-out. Currently, with the likes of Bumrah, Chahal and Kuldeep making it to the side on the basis of their strong bowling credibility, their failings in the other department has been overlooked.

While Pandya is recovering from injury, no one has been able to fill the vacant spot and the team management would not be too happy about it.

Bowling department also shows the same concern but Jadhav's entry in the playing XI calmed things a bit. Although his services were not needed today, he was available in case anything like 3rd ODI would have emerged.

What's next?

A decade ago, India had the services of players such as Sehwag, Tendulkar, Ganguly, Yuvraj who were more than handy with the ball. In the current squad also we have some players like Kohli, Rohit who has also taken hat-trick in IPL who can contribute to the team as and when needed but they'll need to try these options before the World Cup.

The situation is more severe as the next crop of Indian cricket team also lacks to skill set players and the BCCI needs to have a serious look on this matter.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Indian Cricket Team Kedar Jadhav Hardik Pandya
Ankur Nagwan
India-WI ODI series: A striking example of why cricket is...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: Kedar Jadhav’s exclusion from...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: India’s 'over-dependence' on top three batsmen...
RELATED STORY
4 Batting records which make Virat Kohli the undisputed...
RELATED STORY
5 bowlers who have got Virat Kohli out most number of...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indians with most ODI hundreds as captain
RELATED STORY
5 Innings which helped Kohli become chase master
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies, ODI Series 2018: 3 areas of concern...
RELATED STORY
India vs WI, 3rd ODI: Loads of problems and plenty of...
RELATED STORY
What makes Virat Kohli the biggest epitome of cricket?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Yesterday
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us