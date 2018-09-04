Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Overseas wins are impossible if Shastri and Bangar are not answerable, says Sourav Ganguly

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
5.62K   //    04 Sep 2018, 15:05 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four
Indian skipper Virat Kohli with Ravi Shastri and Sanjay Bangar

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been very critical of the Indian team's performance and has criticized the batsmen for not performing when it mattered the most. He also said that coach Ravi Shastri and batting coach Sanjay Bangar have to be answerable for India's failure to win the series and if they fail to do so, the dreams of an overseas win for the team will remain a dream in the near future.

Talking about the batsmen, Ganguly pointed out that senior batsmen Cheteswar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are not their own self as they were four years ago when both of them batted really well and matched Kohli for every single shot he played.

While Kohli has made it look like he is playing against totally different bowlers as compared to when the other batsmen, the likes of Pujara and Rahane are totally down on confidence. 

"I believe that the batting ability of the current players has gone down. There are a lot of reasons for this. Firstly, the players are short of confidence, whether you look at (Cheteshwar) Pujara or (Ajinkya) Rahane, you'll find that four years ago, the latter was matching Kohli shot-by-shot in Adelaide which is not the case at the moment. The same goes for Pujara too," the former India captain was quoted as saying by Aaj Tak.

Ganguly also added that both Shastri and Bangar have to be answerable for India's shambolic performances. Shastri has to be accountable for the results while Bangar has to be answerable on why Kohli looks at ease while his teammates are struggling to score runs.

"Regarding Ravi Shastri, he has to be held accountable for the results along with Sanjay Bangar regarding why only one batsman is performing whereas others seem to have taken backward steps. Unless these questions are answered an overseas series win in the three countries looks impossible for India," he added.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly
