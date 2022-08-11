OVI vs NOS prediction: Who will win today's The Hundred 2022 match?

Oval Invincibles (OVI) will square off against the Northern Superchargers (NOS) in the ninth match of The Men’s Hundred 2022 on Thursday, August 11, at the Kennington Oval in London.

The Oval Invincibles have won one game and lost one from two matches in The Hundred 2022 so far. They lost their opening game against the London Spirit, but bounced back with a 39-run victory against Welsh Fire in their previous game.

Batting first, they put up 158 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets. They lost the big wickets of Jason Roy and Rilee Rossouw early and were reduced to 22/2. Skipper Sam Billings departed soon after and, London were down to 51/3.

Will Jacks was doing well at one end and was then joined by Sam Curran and the duo put up a decent stand to take the score to 107/4 before Curran was sent back for 26. However, Jacks remained unbeaten on 81 off just 45 deliveries, helping them put up enough runs on the board in the end.

Joe Clarke and Tom Banton gave Welsh Fire a brisk start, adding 46 runs for the opening stand before Sunil Narine saw the back of Banton. Tom Curran then removed Clarke, with the score at 72/2. Once both the openers were dismissed, the Invincibles picked up regular wickets and restricted Welsh Fire to 119/6, winning the game by 39 runs. Narine ended up with three wickets.

The Northern Superchargers, on the other hand, won their opening game of The Hundred 2022 against Manchester Originals. However, they failed to keep the momentum going and lost their second game against Trent Rockets.

They had a horrible start batting first as they lost both openers Adam Lyth and skipper Faf du Plessis for 0 each. Michael Pepper, Dwayne Bravo, John Simpson and Adam Hose all followed one after the other as they were reduced to 68/6.

Roelof van der Merwe (30) and David Wiese, who smashed a 27-ball 50, then took them to a fighting total of 152/8, leading their recovery.

They failed to pick up enough wickets with the ball, though, and could not create pressure on Trent Rockets’ batters. The Rockets got over the line comfortably in 94 deliveries with seven wickets to spare in the end.

Will Northern Superchargers (NOS) beat Oval Invincibles (OVI) in The Men’s Hundred 2022 match?

Barring a few individual performances, the Northern Superchargers were lackluster in their game against Trent Rockets. They will have to step up with both the bat and the ball. The Oval Invincibles put up a convincing win in their previous game and will look to carry forward the momentum. It should be an exciting contest in The Men’s Hundred 2022 and the Invincibles are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles to win the match.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Northern Superchargers beat Oval Invincibles in this match? Yes No 7 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das