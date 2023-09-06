PAK vs BAN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match

The Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours round will start today (September 6) with the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match. It is a rematch of the Asia Cup 2012 final, where Pakistan edged Bangladesh by two runs in a nail-biting thriller.

Bangladesh have improved a lot in ODI cricket since then. They qualified for the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup 2023 with a comprehensive 89-run win against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan are yet to lose a match in this competition.

Before the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match begins, here's a look at the ODI head-to-head record between the two teams.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODIs

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record against Bangladesh 32-5. Although Pakistan have dominated this rivalry, Bangladesh have defeated Pakistan in four of their last five matches.

The rivalry between Pakistan and Bangladesh has entertained fans a lot. Looking at Bangladesh's recent wins over Pakistan, it would be wrong to write them off by considering the overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 37

Matches won by Bangladesh - 5

Matches won by Pakistan - 32

Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in Lahore

Pakistan have a 3-0 lead in the head-to-head record against Bangladesh in ODI matches played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Lahore will play host to today's match in Asia Cup 2023.

Previously, Lahore hosted matches between Bangladesh and Pakistan in 2003 and 2008. Pakistan have a 100% win record against Bangladesh on this ground.

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Bangladesh - 0

Matches won by Pakistan - 3

Last 5 Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI matches

As mentioned earlier, Bangladesh have dominated Pakistan in their recent ODI matches. They have emerged victorious in four of their last five battles. The upcoming match will be the first time Pakistan and Bangladesh battle in an ODI since the 2019 World Cup.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's special bowling performance helped Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by 94 runs in the World Cup 2019 match at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Here's a brief summary of their last five matches:

PAK (315/9) beat BAN (221) by 94 runs, Jul 5, 2019. BAN (239) beat PAK (202/9) by 37 runs, Sep 26, 2018. BAN (251/2) beat PAK (250) by 8 wickets, Apr 22, 2015. BAN (240/3) beat PAK (239/6) by 7 wickets, Apr 19, 2015. BAN (329/6) beat PAK (250) by 79 runs, Apr 17, 2015.