PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs Bangladesh match

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in Adelaide on Sunday, November 6 in what will be the last T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter for both sides.

Neither team is currently the favorite to make the semi-finals of the tournament. Both sides are on four points, and whoever wins on Sunday will end up with six.

If we look at the other matches in Group 2 on Sunday, South Africa face the Netherlands while India take on Zimbabwe. The Proteas and the Men in Blue will be expected to win their respective games and go through to the semi-finals. However, this has been a tournament of upsets, so there is hope for Bangladesh and Pakistan.

If South Africa lose, they will stay on five points and the winner of the Pakistan-Bangladesh clash will finish ahead of them in the points table. If India lose to Zimbabwe, they will be stuck on six points and then the net run rate will come into the equation. In that case, Pakistan (if they beat Bangladesh) can go through with a superior net run rate.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head To Head to Head Record in T20Is

Pakistan have a dominant head-to-head record over Bangladesh in T20Is. The two teams have met 17 times, with Pakistan winning 15 and Bangladesh only two.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup

Pakistan have never lost to Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup. The two sides have met five times in the ICC event from 2007 to 2016, with Pakistan emerging victorious on all five occasions.

Last 5 games between Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Pakistan

Pakistan have won all three of their home T20Is against Bangladesh. Here's a summary of those three fixtures:

PAK (137/1) beat BAN (136/6) by 9 wickets, Jan 25, 2020. PAK (142/5) beat BAN (141/5) by 5 wickets, Jan 24, 2020. PAK (203/5) beat BAN (101) by 102 runs, Apr 25, 2008.

Last 5 games between PAK vs BAN in Bangladesh

Pakistan have won three and lost two of their last five away T20Is against Bangladesh. Here's a summary of those five fixtures:

PAK (127/5) beat BAN (124/7) by 5 wickets, Nov 22, 2021. PAK (109/2) beat BAN (108/7) by 8 wickets, Nov 20, 2021. PAK (132/6) beat BAN (127/7) by 4 wickets, Nov 19, 2021. BAN (131/5) beat PAK (129/7) by 5 wickets, Mar 2, 2016. BAN (143/3) beat PAK (141/5) by 7 wickets, Apr 24, 2015.

