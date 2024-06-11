PAK vs CAN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs Canada 2024 T20 World Cup match

Pakistan will take on Canada in match number 22 of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday, June 11. The Group A match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time.

Babar Azam and co. came up with a horror batting effort against India, going by six runs in a chase of 120. Bowling first, they excelled under helpful conditions to bundle out the Men in Blue for 119. With the bat, they were well placed at 57-1 but suffered a shocking collapse to finish on 113-7.

Having lost their first match to the USA in the Super Over, Pakistan need to beat Canada to stay alive in the competition. They will be favorites but, given how Pakistan have performed in this World Cup, Canada would fancy their chances. Remember, Canada are coming off a 12-run win against Ireland, so they would be high on confidence.

Pakistan vs Canada head-to-head record in T20Is

Pakistan and Canada have clashed only once in the T20I format, with the former winning the game in King City in October 10, 2008 by 35 runs.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in T20Is.

Matches Played: 1

Matches won by Pakistan: 1

Matches won by Canada: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Pakistan vs Canada head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

Pakistan and Canada have never clashed in the T20 World Cup. With plenty at stake for both sides, we could be in for an engaging contest.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by Pakistan: N/A

Matches won by Canada: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

What happened in the only T20I played between Pakistan and Canada?

Pakistan and Canada took on each other in a T20I as part of T20 Canada at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground, King City on October 10, 2008.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan 137-7 on the board. Salman Butt top-scored with 74 off 56 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes. For Canada, Umar Bhatti and Harvir Baidwan claimed three wickets each.

In the chase, Canada were held to 102-9 as Rizwan Cheema top-scored with 34 off 42, but the rest struggled. For the bowling side, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Shoaib Malik claimed two scalps each.

