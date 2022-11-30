PAK vs ENG 1st Test can be delayed after viral outbreak in England camp

The first Test between Pakistan and England is likely to be delayed amid the outbreak of a viral infection in the England men's team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Wednesday (November 30).

On the eve of the Test in Rawalpindi, reports from Sky Sports said that the England camp was hit by a possible bug or virus. At least 10 players, including captain Ben Stokes, were impacted by an unknown infection. England's final training session on Wednesday morning was optional for the players.

Players like Keaton Jennings, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope and Joe Root were the ones to report for the practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Head coach Brendon McCullum took their training, while the rest of the team members stayed back in Islamabad. Root experienced symptoms on Tuesday but has since recovered.

ECB and PCB agree to delay in first Test if England fail to report playing XI

After several discussions, the ECB and its counterpart, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), unanimously agreed to a possible delay in the first Test scheduled for Thursday (December 1) to Friday (December 2), in case England fails to report a playing XI on Thursday.

The ECB statement read:

"The Pakistan Cricket Board and England and Wales Cricket Board today discussed the outbreak of viral infection in the England men’s Test team camp and unanimously agreed to delay the decision on the commencement of the first Test, which is due to start on Thursday, until 0730 Pakistan time tomorrow (Thursday)."

The statement further read:

"The two boards made the decision based on medical advice from the England doctors, which revolved around the players’ health and welfare, agreeing that the England cricket team are able to select an XI for the first of the three ICC World Test Championship matches, which will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium."

The change in the first Test won't cause any delay in the schedules of the second (December 9 to 13) and third Test (December 17 to 21).

The three-match Test series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle (2021-23) and has significance in that context. England have made their first trip to the Asian nation since 2005.

