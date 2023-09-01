PAK vs IND Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023 match 

The stage is set for the high-octane clash between Team India and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The much-awaited contest is scheduled to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, on Saturday, September 2.

Both teams are placed in Group 'A' alongside Nepal. Pakistan have already played their first game of the tournament, where they thrashed debutants Nepal by a hefty margin of 238 runs in Lahore.

India, meanwhile, will be playing their maiden match of this edition. They will enter the tournament as one of the favorites thanks to their strongly built squad filled with experience and talent.

As the iconic rivalry is about to add a new chapter on Saturday, we take a look at the head-to-head stats between India and Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in ODIs

Pakistan have a better head-to-head record vs India in ODIs [Getty Images]

While the clashes between India and Pakistan now only occur during multinational tournaments, the two sides used to meet regularly, with their last bilateral series taking place in 2012.

Expand Tweet

Historically, Pakistan have had an edge over India, especially in one-day internationals. The two teams have locked horns across 132 ODIs, with the Men in Green coming out on top 73 times. Meanwhile, India have won 55 ODIs against Pakistan.

Total ODIs played: 132

India won: 55

Pakistan won: 73

No-result: 4

India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in Asia Cup ODIs

India and Pakistan have put up some classic matches over the years [Getty Images]

Unlike the overall record, India have a better head-to-head numbers against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The two teams have collided with each other in 13 ODI Asia Cup matches, with India winning seven of those.

Expand Tweet

Pakistan, meanwhile, won come trumps five times. In the previous men’s ODI Asia Cup (in 2018), the two teams played each other twice, and India came out on top on both occasions.

Total ODI Asia Cup matches played: 13

India won: 7

Pakistan won: 5

No-result: 1

India vs Pakistan head-to-head ODI record in Sri Lanka

Harbhajan Singh (L) and Shoaib Akhtar having a heated conversation during Asia Cup 2010 [Getty Images]

The upcoming clash, which will be played in Sri Lanka, will be the fourth ODI clash between the two sides in Sri Lanka.

In the previous three ties in Sri Lanka, the two teams have won one ODI each, with one game ending in a no-result due to rain.

The last time these two teams met in Sri Lanka was in 2010, when India got over the line after Harbhajan Singh's match-winning cameo of 15* off 11.

Total ODIs played in Sri Lanka: 3

India won: 1

Pakistan won: 1

No-result: 1

Which team will win the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2023? Share your answers in the comments below.