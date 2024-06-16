PAK vs IRE Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs Ireland 2024 T20 World Cup match

Pakistan will take on Ireland in match number 36 of the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday, June 16. The Group A match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time.

The Pakistan vs Ireland game will be inconsequential in the context of the tournament as both teams have been knocked out of the Super 8 race. India and co-hosts United States have deservedly qualified for the next round from Group A.

Following a disastrous campaign, which saw them go down to the US and India, Pakistan will look to exit the tournament on a high. Ireland too have only one point from three games and are yet to taste victory in the competition.

Trending

All the matches scheduled in Florida so far, though, have been abandoned due to rain. It remains to be seen whether that will change on Sunday.

Pakistan vs Ireland head-to-head record in T20Is

Pakistan and Ireland have met four times in the T20I format, with the Asian side having a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head battle. Ireland's only triumph came in May this year when they beat Pakistan by five wickets in Dublin.

Expand Tweet

Matches Played: 4

Matches won by Pakistan: 3

Matches won by Ireland: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Pakistan vs Ireland head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

Pakistan and Ireland have met only once in the Men's T20 World Cup during the 2009 edition. Pakistan won the game at The Oval by 39 runs. Batting first, they put up 159-5 as Kamran Akmal hit 57 off 51. In reply, Ireland were held to 120-9 as Saeed Ajmal claimed 4-19.

Expand Tweet

Matches Played: 1

Matches won by Pakistan: 1

Matches won by Ireland: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 Pakistan vs Ireland T20Is

As mentioned earlier, Pakistan and Ireland have met in four T20Is, with the former having a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head battle. Pakistan beat Ireland 2-1 in a three-match series in Dublin in May this year.

Here’s a short summary of the four T20Is played between Pakistan and Ireland.

Pakistan (181/4) beat Ireland (178/7) by 6 wickets, May 14, 2024

Pakistan (195/3) beat Ireland (193/7) by 7 wickets, May 12, 2024

Ireland (183/5) beat Pakistan (182/6) by 5 wickets, May 10, 2024

Pakistan (159/5) beat Ireland (120/9) by 39 runs, Jun 15, 2009

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️