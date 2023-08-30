PAK vs NEP Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match 

The much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 is about to get underway with the first match between Pakistan and Nepal scheduled to be played at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Wednesday, August 30. Both teams are drawn in Group A, which features Team India as well.

This will be Nepal's first-ever appearance in the Asia Cup. They qualified for the marquee tournament by winning the 2023 ACC Men's Premier Cup.

Expand Tweet

Pakistan, meanwhile, come into the tournament on the back of a clean sweep against Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka. They will also garner huge support in their own backyard during the inaugural match.

Speaking of the battle between Pakistan and Nepal, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in ODI matches:

Pakistan vs Nepal head-to-head record in ODIs

Expand Tweet

The head-to-head record between Pakistan and Nepal currently stands at 0-0. The two teams have never played against each other in the 50-over format of cricket.

The upcoming Asia Cup 2023 encounter will mark the first-ever international game between Pakistan and Nepal.

PAK vs NEP head-to-head record in Asia Cup

As mentioned earlier, Pakistan and Nepal have never crossed swords in international cricket. Hence, their head-to-head record in Asia Cup matches also stands at 0-0.

Last 5 PAK vs NEP matches in ODIs

Expand Tweet

As the clash on Wednesday will be the first ODI between Pakistan and Nepal, there is no data available for the matches between these two teams previously.

Hence, it will be interesting to see how the players from both sides fares against each other.

Will Nepal give Pakistan a run for their money in the inaugural match of the Asia Cup 2023? Give your thoughts in the comment box below.