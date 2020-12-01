PAK vs NZ 2020: Babar Azam dreaming to reach the stage when other batsmen are compared to him

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that he is dreaming of the day when other batsmen are compared to him ahead of his country's Test series against New Zealand.

Babar Azam has enjoyed a stellar rise in recent years and is currently Pakistan's best batsman. He was recently named Pakistan's Test team captain in addition to the limited-overs side, which he already leads.

Babar Azam's performances have seen him earn comparisons with the likes of Virat Kohli and while those make him proud, he wants to be the one people compare other batsmen with, and not the other way around.

"I feel proud to be compared to these top batsmen and to be ranked in the top five of the world. But my dream is that one day I also reach a stage where other batsmen are compared to me and not me being compared to others," Azam said.

Babar Azam - More satisfaction scoring runs overseas

The Pakistan skipper said that scoring in tough overseas conditions gives batsmen like him more satisfaction, and he is mentally prepared to take on the world class New Zealand bowling attack on the country's green pitches.

"When you get runs in places like Australia, England, South Africa it gives you satisfaction and people sit up and take notice of you. New Zealand will be a tough series but I have psyched myself to continue my runs in the two tests and three T20 matches," Azam continued.

Babar Azam also spoke about his mental preparation to be Pakistan's Test captain, and said that he is ready for the challenges he will face.

"The board had indicated to me they were considering me Test captain when they made me white ball captain last year. They have told me to play fearlessly and not worry about losing matches. They will support me. They have told me I am there as captain for a long time," the 26-year-old added.

Pakistan and Babar Azam are in New Zealand preparing for a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by two Test matches as part of the World Test Championship.