Pak vs SL, 3rd T20: Match Preview, Pitch Report, Playing XI and Key Players

Sri Lanka has already sealed the 3-match T20I series

The final match of Sri Lanka's tour of Pakistan will take place tomorrow as the visitors look to inflict a whitewash on the home team and complete a 3-0 win in the T20I series. On the other side, Sarfaraz Ahmed's will try to avoid yet another embarrassing defeat by pulling off a memorable performance in front of the home fans.

Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have been the stars for Sri Lanka in this T20I series while Nuwan Pradeep has shone in the bowling department for the islanders. Surprisingly, no Pakistani batsman has managed to impress in this series as the likes of Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Umar Akmal have struggled to tackle the second-string bowling attack of world's number 8 T20I team.

However, they still have one last chance to prove themselves the best in the world when they host the Lankans in the 3rd T20I.

Here are all the details about the pitch report, weather conditions, playing XIs and key players for this fixture.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore

Date: 9th October 2019

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST, 18:30 local time

Pitch Report

As witnessed in the 2 matches played at this venue recently, the pitch has provided assistance to the batsmen as well as the fast bowlers. The spinners of both the teams have not got much help from the wicket and the same can be expected in the third match of the series.

Weather Report

There are zero predictions for rain which means that the fans will get a full 20-overs a side match.

Pakistan

Babar Azam needs to step up and deliver

The home side might make a few changes in their playing XI keeping the failures of the previous two games in mind.

Batting

Key Players - Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed

The opening duo of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman need to fire all guns blazing in the final fixture of the T20I series. They have failed to live up to expectations in the first two matches but they possess the potential to bounce back and end the series on a high. Also, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed needs to play well in the middle order.

Bowling

Key Players - Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz and Shadab Khan

The spin bowling pair of Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan should focus on their performances by trying to go for wickets instead of aiming to control the run rate. Wahab Riaz had taken a solitary wicket in the previous game however, he has the capability to perform much, much better than that.

Expected Playing XI

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Asif Ali, Umar Akmal, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir.

Sri Lanka

Nuwan Pradeep has been unstoppable in this series

With two victories in two matches, the visiting team is unlikely to make any alterations to their playing XI for the third match.

Batting

Key Players - Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka

The top-order batsmen, Gunathilaka and Bhanuka had played extremely well in the previous match and they will have the onus of delivering the goods once again in the final T20I. While stand-in captain Dasun Shanaka will have to pace up the innings in the death overs.

Bowling

Key Players - Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana and Wanindu Hasaranga

The fast bowlers of Sri Lanka have ruled the roost at Lahore. Pradeep, Udana and Hasaranga had starred in the previous encounter thus, the Sri Lankan fans will expect them to repeat the same performance.

Expected Playing XI

Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka (c), Minod Bhanuka (wk), Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha.