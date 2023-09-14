PAK vs SL: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match

After their defeats to Team India, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to collide against each other in a vital Super Four fixture of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 14.

The upcoming game is a virtual semifinal, as the winner of the clash will face India in the summit clash of the tournament on Sunday (September 17). Before the clash, we take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two sides.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Head-to-head record in ODIs

Pakistan have a better head-to-head record vs Sri Lanka [Getty Images]

The two former ODI World Cup winners have locked horns with each other across 155 One-Day Internationals. In those games, Pakistan have been the better side, winning 92 times, while Sri Lanka have only won on 58 occasions.

One game and four matches have ended in a tie and no result, respectively, as well.

Total ODIs played: 155

Pakistan won: 92

Sri Lanka won: 58

Tied matches: 1

No-result: 4

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in Asia Cup ODIs

Sri Lanka have beaten Pakistan 11 times in ODI Asia Cup matches [Getty Images]

Unlike the overall head-to-head tally, Sri Lanka have dominated the fixtures against Pakistan when it comes to Asia Cup ODI games. The two teams have faced each other 15 times in the 50-over format of the tournament, where the Lankans have registered 11 wins as compared to Pakistan's four victories.

The two teams also played the first-ever Asia Cup fixture in 1984, when Sri Lanka defeated Pakistani by five wickets in Sharjah.

Total ODIs played: 15

Pakistan won: 4

Sri Lanka won: 11

Tied matches: 0

No-result: 0

Last 5 matches of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODIs

Imam-ul-Haq made his ODI debut vs Sri Lanka [Getty Images]

It is interesting to note that Sri Lanka and Pakistan played their last ODI against each other four years ago, in 2019.

Sri Lanka toured Pakistan for a white-ball series in October 2019. The hosts won the three-match ODI series 2-0, with one ODI game abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain.

Before their 2019 series, the two teams met in 2017 when Pakistan whitewashed the Islanders 5-0. Hence, Pakistan have a commanding record of seven wins in their last seven ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Here's a summary of their last five battles:

PAK (209/3) beat SL (208/10) by 7 wickets, Oct 18, 2017

PAK (177/3) beat SL (176/10) by 7 wickets, Oct 20, 2017

PAK (105/1) beat SL (104/10) by 9 wickets, Oct 23, 2017

PAK (305/7) beat SL (238/10) by 67 runs, Sept 30, 2019

PAK (299/5) beat SL (297/9) by 5 wickets, Oct 2, 2019