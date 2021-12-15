PAK vs WI Prediction: Who will win today's 3rd T20I match?

Pakistan and West Indies will lock horns in the third game of the three-match T20I series on Thursday, December 16 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. On Tuesday, December 14, they defeated the Caribbean team by nine runs. Unlike the first game where the Men in Green showed utter dominance, the second match was a closely-fought affair.

After electing to bat first, Pakistan racked up a massive score of 172 for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted quota of 20 overs. None of their batters scored a half-century, but useful contributions from most of them helped the hosts put up a formidable score.

Mohammad Rizwan, the leading run-scorer in the series, top-scored for the home team with 38, laced with four fours and one six. Skipper Babar flattered to deceive for the second time in a row. Haider Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed also made valuable contributions with scores of 31 and 32 respectively.

However, it was Shadab Khan’s unbeaten 12-ball 28, decorated with one four and three sixes, that helped Pakistan press the accelerator in the death overs. Odean Smith was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with two scalps. Dominic Drakes, however, couldn’t pick up a wicket.

In their run-chase, the visitors looked the favorites to win when Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran went all guns blazing. The duo put on 54 for the third wicket to make the Pakistan bowlers sweat. But once Pooran perished for a run-a-ball 26, the Caribbean innings went downhill.

King went on to play until the 16th over, keeping Pakistan at bay for quite some time. The opening batter scored 67 runs off 43 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes. Till the time he was there in the middle, the visitors would have fancied their chances of securing a win.

Haris Rauf got rid of him after which the rest of the West Indies batting couldn’t deliver. Romario Shepherd scored an unbeaten 19-ball 35, but couldn’t take his team home. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the standout Pakistan bowler with three wickets while Shadab bowled at an economy of 5.50.

Can West Indies (WI) beat Pakistan (PAK)?

Pakistan have clearly looked the stronger of the two teams. In both games, the inexperience in Caribbean batting showed as the hosts’ bowlers didn’t give away too many loose balls.

Pakistan’s batting has also done well in the two games thus far. It won’t be a surprise if Pakistan go on to win their third game and end up with a 3-0 scoreline in their favor.

Pakistan are the favorites to win the third T20I.

