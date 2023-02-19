PAK-W vs WI-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

Pakistan Women will meet West Indies Women in their third group-stage match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. It is a virtual do-or-die match for both the teams as a defeat in today's contest will significantly reduce their chances of qualifying for the next round.

West Indies Women are currently fourth in the table with two points from three matches. They need to win their last group-stage match today by a big margin and hope that Ireland Women defeat India Women.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Women are third with two points from two matches. The Women in Green need to win their remaining two games to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

Before the big game gets underway, here's a look at the head-to-head record between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in T20I cricket.

PAK-W vs WI-W head-to-head record in T20Is

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns History: Muneeba Ali becomes the first Pakistan Women to score a hundred in T20I.



She did in the biggest stage in this format. History: Muneeba Ali becomes the first Pakistan Women to score a hundred in T20I.She did in the biggest stage in this format. https://t.co/hxFV0XjlIL

West Indies Women lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Pakistan Women by 13-3. The two teams have met in 16 T20Is, with the Women in Green registering only three victories.

PAK-W vs WI-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

As far as their head-to-head record in the Women's T20 World Cup is concerned, West Indies Women lead by 2-1. Pakistan Women won the last meeting between the two sides on the grand stage.

Last 5 PAK-W vs WI-W matches

West Indies Women have won three of their last five battles against Pakistan Women. Here's a short summary of those five encounters:

WI-W (106/4) beat PAK-W (102) by 6 wickets, Jul 4, 2021. WI-W (125/6) beat PAK-W (103/6) by 7 runs via D/L method, Jul 2, 2021. WI-W (136/6) beat PAK-W (126/6) by 10 runs, Jun 30, 2021. PAK-W (127/2) beat WI-W (124/7) by 8 wickets, Feb 26, 2020. PAK-W (150/6) beat WI-W (138/8) by 12 runs, Feb 3, 2019.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in today's Women's T20 World Cup match. The game will start at 6:30 pm IST.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes