ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan and the story that narrates itself once in a lifetime

Pakistan pulled off nothing short of a miracle to win the Champions Trophy.

The champions of the world

As Ravindra Jadeja ran Hardik Pandya out, the Pakistan team leaped like a kangaroo in full motion, like a frog that has just escaped his likely end, like a dolphin dancing in the ocean. It had begun to sink in, they were going to be crowned champions. The team could stare at the finishing line with panache, with relief. They had done it. They had shocked the cricketing world into submission. They had pulled off a Houdini.

As Sarfraz, the chief-in-staff, fittingly took the last catch of the tournament, you could see joy. You could feel joy, regardless of whether you were from the country or from its neighbouring nation. The team that had to fight for qualification was now going to hold the coveted piece of silverware.

And sad though one may be as an Indian cricket fan, there is no denying the fact that this is cricket’s biggest rags to riches story since India beat overwhelming favourites West Indies to win the 1983 World Cup.

As a cricket fan, as a neutral, you stand up and salute the guts and glory of a team that refused to write themselves off. A team that scripted their own story that would put George R.R. Martin to shame.

For the uninitiated, this is a story that should be narrated so that it reaches the farthest corners of the cricketing world. After all, an innocuous looking team with no superstar per se has burned the final stage with the conviction of an eagle swooping down to catch its deadliest prey.

The battle for qualification

Indeed the team that have won the Champions Trophy were struggling to qualify for the competition at one point in time. There was a time when it was uncertain as to which 2 teams among West Indies, Pakistan and Bangladesh would qualify. Pakistan just scraped through, finishing 2 points ahead of the West Indies on the cut-off date.

Mauled to a pulp by India

Virat Kohli helped India destroy Pakistan in their group stage encounter

Pakistan have the habit of not doing well against India in ICC events lately. In fact, India have won most of the encounters since their defeat in the 2009 Champions Trophy. It was no different in the first game of the tournament for both teams. India romped home on the back of a complete batting performance coupled with some disciplined bowling. Pakistan had started to be written off.

A scraping comeback against South Africa

One tournament favourite after another, Pakistan faced South Africa next. And a disciplined bowling performance restricted the Proteas to a below par score. Even as the match ended with D/L coming into play, Pakistan did look good enough to win the game at that point.

Another scrape v/s Sri Lanka

It is safe to say that Perera dropped the Champions Trophy for Sri Lanka. After another disciplined display with the ball, Pakistan gave up the initiative that Fakhar Zaman provided them with a flurry of wickets in the middle.

Out came captain courageous, more known and ridiculed for his English speaking skills (or the lack of it) than his feisty batting.

But silence his haters he did. A fighting 50 in the able company of Mohammed Amir meant Pakistan had booked a showdown against tournament favourites England.

The first romp

Pakistan romped to victory against the favourites, England

Not many cricket pundits in their sane mind would have given Pakistan a fighting chance against England in their own backyard. But they watched in bewilderment as England slumped from 128-2 to 211 all out, a collapse that will be remembered for generations to come.

Pakistan then chased it down with the utmost ease to set up a rematch with their arch rivals.

Sweeping India aside with disdain

Pakistan players celebrate with the trophy

Another game, another underdog scenario, another upset, just another day in the Champions Trophy campaign for Pakistan. The only difference was that, this time, it earned them the trophy.

Nothing went right during the toss. They were forced to bat first.

And bat they did. Like there was no tomorrow.

Zaman can be proud of the way he wreaked havoc in the Indian bowling camp. Pakistan should use him well, he is a rare talent. Hafeez showed what he is capable of with a few lusty blows at the end to ensure Pakistan ended with a total over par.

But this was a fabled Indian batting line up they were up against, a line-up that chased down such totals for breakfast.

Enter Mohammed Amir. A spell that had the breath of a dragon. On a dull, lifeless strip, India did not know what hit them.

Pandya offered resistance but it was never going to be enough.

The dream had come true. A dream that few dared to dream. Pakistan had achieved the impossible.

The neutral’s perspective

As a neutral, this is the best story a sport can offer its viewers. Not a single pundit could have predicted this outcome at the start of the tournament. Pakistan had pulled off a magic trick words cannot describe.

Who doesn’t like an underdog story apart from the overwhelming favourites?

Who wants Goliath to maul David apart from Goliath himself?

As an Indian fan, it is a sad day for cricket. As a cricket fan, this win gives unparalleled joy. It narrates a story we may not live to narrate again. This era has witnessed its greatest upset.

Cricket, in the end, does turn out to be the real winner.

It is stories such as these that give unbridled joy to the viewers who have spent a lifetime following the sport.

Miracles happen. You are looking at one of them.