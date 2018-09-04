Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 squad announced

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.48K   //    04 Sep 2018, 17:14 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final
The team will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, set to be held in the United Arab Emirates starting September 15.

The Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 squad has Sarfraz Ahmed as captain and includes six pace bowlers.

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been left out of the final squad, along with Imad Wasim, the spinning all-rounder who failed the Yo-Yo test, posting a score of 17.2, 0.2 units short of the minimum criteria.

Instead of Hafeez, the selectors, led by former captain Inzamam Ul Haq, have included Shan Masood, the 28-year-old opening batsman who is yet to debut in limited-overs cricket. Fakhar Zaman has been included as the other opener in the 16-member unit, along with Imamul Ha.

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who has announced he will retire from the ODI format after the 2019 World Cup, features in the squad. He had recently spoken about Pakistan's chances in the tournament and the importance of getting off to a good start.

“I think conditions will matter a lot, and forms of players will also play a crucial role in an important tournament like this, and it all depends on how you start this tournament, and how you play your first match”.

Pakistan will play their first game of the tournament on September 16 and follow it with the highly-anticipated clash against arch-rivals India on September 19. Both the games will be played in Dubai. The top two from each group qualify for the super fours, with the finals slated to be held at the Dubai International Stadium on September 28th.

Here's the entire squad:

Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Mohammad Hafeez Imad Wasim Leisure Reading
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim fails YoYo...
RELATED STORY
Indian squad for Asia Cup announced
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan's Predicted Squad
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted Squad
RELATED STORY
How does the Indian squad for the Asia Cup look like
RELATED STORY
Top batting, bowling and fielding records in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India will beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup qualifier schedule announced
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us