Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets to level the series

Pakistan bounced back strongly to beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in the second ODI match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Despite Ross Taylor's 86 not out, New Zealand posted just 209 for 9 in 50 overs. The Pakistani batsmen chased down the target with ease.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a disappointing start for the visitors as they lost Collin Munro for 13. Kane Williamson was unfortunately run out for 1 run. Ross Taylor and George Worker steadied the innings. At the end of 10 overs, New Zealand had scored 55 for 2.

After the power play overs, Mohammad Hafeez struck, dismissing Worker for 28. Both Taylor and Worker added 46 runs for the 3rd wicket. Shaheen Shah Afridi got the wicket of Tom Latham to put New Zealand under pressure at 73 for 4. Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls steadied the New Zealand innings, adding 75 runs for the 5th wicket.

New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals while Ross Taylor was taking charge at other end. Taylor reached his half century off 83 balls and continued to remain till the end. Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee scored 13 runs each. New Zealand posted 209 for 9 at the end of 50 overs. For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of bowlers with 4 for 38 in 9 overs.

Chasing 210 runs to win, Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam UL Haq got the team off to a decent start scoring 45 runs in the first 10 overs, before Imam Ul Haq had to retire hurt. Zaman and Babar Azam played with positive intent scoring runs with ease. Zaman reached his half century off 58 balls.

Both of them continued to put pressure on New Zealand bowlers. Ferguson dismissed Zaman for 88. Zaman and Babar Azam added 155 runs for opening wicket in 28.2 overs. Despite losing wickets of Azam, Malik and captain Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan won the match by 6 wickets with 57 balls to spare.

Pakistan 212 for 4 in 40.3 overs ( Fakhar Zaman 88, Babar Azam 46, Ferguson 3/60) beat

New Zealand 209 for 9 in 50 overs ( Ross Taylor 86*, Nicholls 33, Shaheen Afridi 4/38) by 6 wickets.

With this win, Pakistan levels the series at 1-1. The third and deciding match will be played at Dubai on 11th November.