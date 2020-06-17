×
Pakistan bowler names Rohit Sharma on his dream hat-trick list, excludes Virat Kohli 

  • Naseem Shah picked Rohit Sharma on his dream hat-trick list, who was picked over his team captain.
  • England Test captain Joe Root and Australia's Steven Smith were the other two batsmen who completed the list.
Aakash Arya
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 17 Jun 2020, 15:54 IST
Rohit Sharma found a place in Naseem Shah
Rohit Sharma found a place in Naseem Shah's list of batsmen for a dream hat-trick while Virat Kohli was excluded from the list

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was named a dream scalp as a part of a coveted hat-trick list by young Pakistan fast-bowler Naseem Shah. England Test captain Joe Root and Australia's Steven Smith were the other two batsmen named, while Indian captain Virat Kohli was a surprise exclusion from the list.

During an interaction with Cricingif, Shah praised the likes of Smith, Root and Rohit Sharma and explained how each of the heavyweights was special in their way. Shah lauded the technical brilliance of Smith and claimed his unusual and unorthodox batting style tough to get past.

“Steve Smith is very unorthodox in his batting technique and getting him out would be a delight for me. In the past, I have had the opportunity to bowl to him but picking his wicket would be a good experience, given his form.”

The young pacer also threw light on Root's good form, especially in the longer format of the game and claimed that his wicket would be extremely special given his exceptional technique.

“On the other hand, Joe Root’s form in the longest format is world-class and it is very difficult to trouble him with the red ball. So getting him as part of the hattrick would be a big bonus for me, given his technique is next to exceptional.”

'Picking Rohit Sharma's wicket would be a dream come true'

Naseem Shah feels that Rohit Sharma
Naseem Shah feels that Rohit Sharma's wicket will be a dream come true for him, given his hitting capabilities in all formats

Shah, however, was full of praise for India's deputy in the limited-overs format, Rohit Sharma. He stated that Sharma's ability to put the ball out of the park regardless of the length or line was unique and therefore getting his wicket would be a dream come true for him.

“Rohit Sharma has the ability to play all types of deliveries, be it short ones or good length deliveries. His records speak for itself and picking his wicket would be a dream come true for me.” 

Published 17 Jun 2020, 15:54 IST
Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
