Pakistan can beat Indian cricket team in India: Brad Hogg

Australia's former leg-spinner and two-time World Cup winner, Brad Hogg has stated that Pakistan are the best suited team to overpower the Indian cricket team in India.

Earlier this year, Hogg had called out for a four-match Test series between India and Pakistan.

Speaking on his Youtube Channel, the Aussie made this claim in response to a viewer's question on which side could defeat the Indian cricket team in India.

Hogg opined that Pakistan boasted a good pace unit and that their batsmen knew the subcontinental conditions very well, meaning that they could get the better of the Indian cricket team.

“Well I think the best team at the moment would be Pakistan because they have got a very strong pace unit and have got some good spinners. They also got depth in their batting and know the Indian conditions quite well,” Hogg said.

The 49-year old, however, did realize that given the strained political relations between the countries, it is highly unlikely that Pakistan will be travelling to India to clash swords with the Indian cricket team any time soon.

Hogg added that after Pakistan, Australia are the best choice to outdo the Indian cricket team in their own backyard.

“But they can’t go over there for government reasons, so the next best team is Australia and I am not being biased. We have got the likes of [David] Warner, [Marnus] Labuschagne and Steve Smith. We have got a very potent batting line-up as well as bowling line-up. I think if there is any chance of us beating India on Indian soil right now, it’s going to be over the next couple of years,” Hogg said.

Hogg had earlier batted for a Test series between the Indian cricket team and Pakistan

Earlier this year, Hogg had called for a four-match Test series between the Indian cricket team and Pakistan with both countries hosting two matches each, stating that the "public are starving for" seeing the two teams play each other.

“There are many reasons for it. Firstly, [Virat] Kohli and Babar Azam, who is the best out of those two? Well that will be proven in this series. Then you have got [Jasprit] Bumrah against [Shaheen Shah] Afridi, which means quality bowling attack and then the spinners, Ravichandran [Ashwin] versus [Yasir] Shah and it’s all in Asian conditions. Brilliant stuff, let’s have it!” Hogg had quipped.