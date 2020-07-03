'Pakistan cricket is not that bad that coaches like Grant Flower give suggestions to Younis Khan' - Basit Ali

Basit Ali has questioned the credentials of Grant Flower as a batting coach.

He also cited an instance when he himself had a heated argument with the former Pakistan batting coach.

Basit Ali has hit out at Grant Flower for making false allegations against Younis Khan

Former Pakistan middle-order batsman Basit Ali has lambasted Grant Flower for making false allegations against Younis Khan. Flower had earlier accused Younis Khan of having put a knife to his throat when the former was giving him batting advice.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Basit Ali condemned Grant Flower for making such frivolous allegations against one of Pakistan's greatest batsmen.

"There is a statement that has come out from Grant Flower about Younis Khan. I feel he has given this statement very quickly. I feel he should think which person, which player he is talking about, who has scored 10000 runs for Pakistan."

Younis apparently had jokingly picked up the butter knife and waved it around telling Grant to just let him have his breakfast end not give advice at the breakfast table,https://t.co/eP5cz8WTpn — CricketNext (@cricketnext) July 3, 2020

Basit Ali even questioned if Grant Flower had the credentials to give advice to Younis Khan.

"Pakistan cricket is not that bad that coaches like Grant Flower give suggestions to Younis Khan. It was his [Younis] greatness that he used to listen to him [Flower] and even used to credit him in press conferences."

He also appealed to the PCB to take action against Flower for giving out such statements.

"Statements like this are not good for our nation's cricket and PCB should take action. Because Younis Khan is one of our greatest cricketers and I felt very sad."

Basit Ali also narrated an incident when he himself had an argument with Grant Flower about the latter's coaching methods.

"This happened in NCA Lahore when I was part of the junior selection committee. Grant Flower was giving practice to a Test match opener with the white ball. I was observing and went and asked him if he was doing preparation for ODIs and he replied that it was for Test matches."

"So, I told him that Test match happens with the red ball and not white ball. That is the first thing and what you are developing in him, he is not that type of player. We had an argument and he told me to just go and tell the player."

Basit Ali on Grant Flower's achievements as a coach

Basit Ali questioned if Grant Flower had done anything for Pakistan cricket

Basit Ali also questioned Grant Flower's contribution to Pakistan cricket.

"You need to give credit to Mickey Arthur for getting him to Pakistan, and also taking him to Sri Lanka along with him. If you see Pakistan batting during his time, people give big names to our batsmen, but what did he do to make that happen. What has he done for our nation, has he developed any player? Not even one player."

Basit Ali mentioned that Grant Flower might have played Test cricket for Zimbabwe but highlighted that the nation did not have any significant achievements in world cricket.

"It is not something I should be saying, but he should see his face in the mirror which player he is talking about. If you talk about a domestic player it is understandable. No doubt Grant Flower has played Test matches for Zimbabwe, but Zimbabwe is not a Test championship or World Cup-winning team. I am extremely hurt."

Basit Ali criticized Grant Flower for being Pakistan's batting coach without knowing an iota about wielding the willow.

"I don't want to use the language that I used 4-5 years ago. But pardon me, forget about Younis Khan, players like you used to be in Basit Ali's pocket. You didn't know a single thing about batting and you served our nation as a batting coach."

He again requested the PCB to issue a statement in this regard.

"I feel bad about it, but I will be happy if PCB gives a statement in this regard. If it doesn't come, it will be very disheartening because Younis Khan has a very high status and the type of person and player he was."

PCB, Pak team management decline comment on Grant Flower’s charge against Younis Khanhttps://t.co/lkRq9XXGnh — Hindustan Times (@HindustanTimes) July 3, 2020

While questioning Grant Flower's abilities, Basit Ali showered praise on the former's brother Andy Flower and lauded his knowledge of the game.

"This was about Grant Flower. But I would like to say one thing, his brother Andy Flower has good understanding about cricket. But Grant does not have any knowledge, he has just earned dollars from Pakistan cricket for so many years."

Basit Ali concluded by stating that Pakistan cricket should be beware of coaches like Grant Flower who issue such statements just to be in the limelight.

"Pakistan cricket should save itself from such people. He was an average coach and will thus give such a statement to get famous. He had given a statement earlier that when he used to be in Pakistan, he couldn't go out anywhere. That was a lie, he used to roam around in Lahore."