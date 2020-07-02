'Younis Khan held a knife to my throat when I tried to give him batting advice': Former Pakistan batting coach makes shocking claim

Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has revealed that Younis Khan pulled a knife on him during a Test against Australia.

Mickey Arthur, who was the head coach at the time, had to step in and defuse the situation.

Former Pakistan batsman Younis Khan

Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has revealed that Younis Khan didn't take too kindly to the former giving him batting advice. He stated that the former Pakistan batsman held a knife to his throat, forcing then-Head Coach Mickey Arthur to intervene.

Speaking on the Following On podcast, Flower touched upon his time with the Pakistan cricket team, where he had to deal with many unique characters in the dressing room.

"Younis Khan was quite tough to master. Obviously, a brilliant career. I remember one incident in Brisbane, during the Test, at breakfast I tried to give him a bit of batting advice, not that my career was anywhere near his regarding stats, as he is the highest scorer in Pakistan Test cricket," said Flower.

“But Younis Khan didn’t take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene. Yeah, it’s been interesting. But that’s part of coaching. It makes it a hell of a journey, and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve still got a lot to learn, but I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am,” he added.

In the Test in question at the Gabba, the middle-order batsman scored a golden duck in the first innings and 65 in the second.

Younis Khan's international career

Younis Khan

After an incredible career spanning 18 years, Younis Khan retired in 2017 as Pakistan's leading run-scorer (and the only batsman to score over 10,000 runs) in Test cricket. The 42-year-old led the national team for a while in 2009, but resigned after match-fixing allegations were levelled at the side. Younis Khan was also a distinguished slip fielder and took over 100 catches in Tests.

Grant Flower served as the batting coach of the Pakistan team from 2014 to 2019, and the team won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy under his tenure.

Interestingly, Younis Khan is the current batting coach of the Pakistan national team, who are currently in England preparing for the 3-Test and 3-T20I series later this year. Alongside Misbah-ul-Haq, who is the Chief Selector and the Head Coach, Younis Khan is expected to take Pakistan back to the summit of cricket.