Pakistan Cup 2023/24: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to host the 11th edition of the Pakistan Cup starting on November 1, 2023. A total of 28 league games will take place, with knockouts starting on November 16, Thursday.

The competition was played across five different provincial teams until last year. This season, eight different regions are set to take part, namely Lahore Region Whites, Lahore Region Blues, Peshawar Region, Faisalabad Region, Rawalpindi Region, Multan Region, FATA Region, and Karachi Region Whites.

When it comes to the format, each team will play the other sides once in a single round-robin form. The top four sides at the end of the league phase will make it to the semi-finals. The top two from the semi-finals will take part in the grand finale.

The Mirpur Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, and Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi are the four venues for the tournament.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the title for the record three times so far, with Balochistan and Central Punjab grabbing the silverware once each. Central Punjab won the last edition against Balochistan in the grand finale by 50 runs.

Pakistan Cup 2023-24: Full schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Match 1 - November 1, Lahore Region Whites vs Lahore Region Blues, 10:00 AM

Match 2 - November 1, Peshawar Region vs Karachi Region Whites, 10:00 AM

Match 3 - November 1, Faisalabad Region vs Multan Region, 10:00 AM

Match 4 - November 1, FATA Region vs Rawalpindi Region, 10:00 AM

Match 5 - November 3, Lahore Region Whites vs Multan Region, 10:00 AM

Match 6 - November 3, Peshawar Region vs Rawalpindi Region, 10:00 AM

Match 7 - November 3, Faisalabad Region vs Lahore Region Blues, 10:00 AM

Match 8 - November 3, FATA Region vs Karachi Region Whites, 10:00 AM

Match 9 - November 5, Lahore Region Whites vs Rawalpindi Region, 10:00 AM

Match 10 - November 5, Peshawar Region vs Multan Region, 10:00 AM

Match 11 - November 5, Faisalabad Region vs Karachi Region Whites, 10:00 AM

Match 12 - November 5, FATA Region vs Lahore Region Blues, 10:00 AM

Match 13 - November 7, Lahore Region Whites vs Karachi Region Whites, 10:00 AM

Match 14 - November 7, Peshawar Region vs Lahore Region Blues, 10:00 AM

Match 15 - November 7, Faisalabad Region vs Rawalpindi Region, 10:00 AM

Match 16 - November 7, FATA Region vs Multan Region, 10:00 AM

Match 17 - November 9, Lahore Region Whites vs FATA Region, 10:00 AM

Match 18 - November 9, Faisalabad Region vs Peshawar Region, 10:00 AM

Match 19 - November 9, Karachi Region Whites vs Rawalpindi Region, 10:00 AM

Match 20 - November 9, Lahore Region Blues vs Multan Region, 10:00 AM

Match 21 - November 11, Lahore Region Whites vs Peshawar Region, 10:00 AM

Match 22 - November 11, FATA Region vs Faisalabad Region, 10:00 AM

Match 23 - November 11, Rawalpindi Region vs Lahore Region Blues, 10:00 AM

Match 24 - November 11, Karachi Region Whites vs Multan Region, 10:00 AM

Match 25 - November 13, Lahore Region Whites vs Faisalabad Region, 10:00 AM

Match 26 - November 13, FATA Region vs Peshawar Region, 10:00 AM

Match 27 - November 13, Rawalpindi Region vs Multan Region, 10:00 AM

Match 28 - November 13, Karachi Region Whites vs Lahore Region Blues, 10:00 AM

First semi-final - November 16, 10:00 AM

Second semi-final - November 17, 10:00 AM

Final - November 19, 10:00 AM

Pakistan Cup 2023-24: Telecast & live-streaming details

The Pakistan Cricket YouTube channel will live-stream Pakistan Cup 2023-24. However, there is no live broadcast on TV for fans in India.

Pakistan Cup 2023-24: Full squads

Faisalabad Region

Asif Ali (credits: Pakistan Cricket on X)

Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab, Ali Shan, Ali Waqas, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Asim Ali Nasir, Atiq Ur Rehman, Faheem Ashraf (c), Irfan Khan Niazi, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammed Saleem, Muhammad Faizan

FATA Region

Abdul Aziz, Asif Afridi, Azaz Khan, Irfanullah Shah, Khushdil Shah, Maaz Khan, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Nisar Afridi, Muhammad Waseem Jr. Salman Khan, Sameen Gul, Samiullah Jr. Sarwar Afridi, Shahid Aziz, Usman Shinwari

Karachi Region Whites

Shan Masood (Credits:icc-cricket.com)

Aaliyan Mehmood, Aftab Ibrahim, Ammad Alam, Anwar Alinot, Asad Shafique, Ashar Qureshi, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassar, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan

Lahore Region Blues

Usman Qadir (Credits: icc-cricket.com)

Ali Shafique, Haseeb Ur Rehman, Hashim Ibrahim, Hunain Shah, Hussain Talat, Ibtisam Ul Haq, Imran Butt, Junaid Ali, Kashif Bhatti, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Salman Irshad, Umaid Asif, Umer Siddiqe, Usman Qadir

Lahore Region Whites

Aamer Jamal, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Daniyal, Ahmed Shehzad, Ali Manzoor, Ali Zaryab, Asad Ullah, Bilawal Iqbal, Fahad Munir, Farhan Khan, Hamza Akbar, Imran Dogar, Imran Dogar, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Naveed, Muneeb Wasif, Muneeb Wasif, Rameez Jnr, Ramiz Jnr, Saad Khan, Saad Naseem, Tayyab Tahir, Umar Akmal

Multan Region

Aamer Yamin (c), Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Imran Randhawa, Irfan Liaqat, Muhammad Basit, Muhammad Sadaqat, Muhammad Shahzad, Sharjeel Khan, Sharoon Siraj, Siraj Uddin, Sohaib Maqsood, Waseem Akram, Zahid Mahmood, Zain Abbas

Peshawar Region

Abbas Afridi, Adil Amin, Gohar Ali, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Ilyas, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Mohsin, Nabi Gul, Najeeb Ullah, Niaz Khan, Sahibzada Farhan (c), Sajid Khan, Saqib Jamil, Waqar Ahmed, Zain Khan

Rawalpindi Region

Aqib Shah, Awais Anwar, Bilawal Bhatti, Haider Ali, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Ali, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Sheraz Khan, Shoaib Amir, Taimur Khan, Umair Masood, Umer Amin (c), Zeeshan Malik