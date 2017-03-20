Pakistan government bars five cricketers from leaving the country

This is a right call by the PCB if spot-fixing has to be stopped

by Umaima Saeed

The PCB does not want to spare anyone involved in spot-fixing

What’s the story?

In the wake of the Pakistan Super League spot-fixing controversy, the Pakistan government has barred five cricketers involved in the incident from leaving the country, reported The Hindu.

After suspending five cricketers from playing cricket, the PCB is investigating a few more.

“The PCB’s investigation will continue with regard to any questionable activity by any player and player support personnel as it carries on with its mission of eliminating the menace of corruption from cricket.” the board said.

In case you didn’t know...

Last month, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were sent back home from the United Arab Emirates for spot-fixing during the PSL’s opening match. Then Nasir Jamshed was caught with a bookie and was arrested, only to be released on bail.

Earlier last week, PCB provisionally suspended Mohammad Irfan and Shahzaib Hasan as well for their part in the spot-fixing controversy and allowed them twelve days to respond to the charges.

The heart of the matter

The Pakistan Cricket Board has provisionally suspended 5 cricketers - Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Irfan, Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed from participating in any form of cricket match after violating anti-corruption code during the second edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Jamshed is still in Britain, where he was first arrested for investigation into alleged corruption in the PSL.

The interior ministry officiated in a statement that Latif and Irfan recorded their statements to officials of Federal Investigation Authority on Monday in Lahore. Hasan and Sharjeel are scheduled to record their statements to FIA officials tomorrow.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan asked the FIA to carry out a thorough investigation against the five players. Nasir said there should be zero tolerance policy against the five and any cricketer who is involved in spot-fixing should be severely punished.

The PCB formed a separate three-member tribunal that includes a retired judge and a retired general to carry out its own inquiry against Sharjeel and Latif.

What’s next?

The PCB is investigating a few more cricketers and it will be interesting to see what more emanates from the PSL downhill.

Author’s Take

It is a matter of great shame for Pakistan cricket and takes away the gloss of the recently concluded Pakistan Super League, which was an otherwise successful tournament and a step towards restoring international cricket in Pakistan.