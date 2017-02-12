Rameez Raja wants 'total ban' on players involved in fixing

Raja blasts the players for trying to tarnish PSL's image

by Tejas V News 12 Feb 2017, 22:14 IST

Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were banned after they were caught in match fixing

What’s the story?

Pakistan has been involved in far too many controversies concerning fixing of a cricket match in the past few years. In the latest development, openers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were suspended and sent home from the Pakistan Super League which is taking place in Dubai, UAE.

Speaking exclusively to geo.tv, a frustrated Rameez Raja said that, “It will also hurt PSL and people would start questioning the credibility of PSL. We have worked really hard to lift this league up and I am very hurt to see all these happenings. I would recommend a total ban on them if they’re proven guilty, they have nothing to do with cricket, they don’t want to learn and every time hang our head in shame."

The background

On Friday, PCB announced that Khan and Latif were suspended and asked to leave UAE. It was said that the pair have been suspended as a part of the probe launched into the allegations that they were in contact with bookies. However, the board or the ICC is yet to reveal any details about the on-going investigation.

The opening duo represented Islamabad United since last year and they were expected to play a key role in the tournament. Sharjeel Khan scored a 4-ball 1 in the match and Latif failed to make it to the playing XI.

Many former Pakistan cricketers have already expressed their disappointment and anger at the news.

The heart of the matter

On Friday it was revealed that an international syndicate had tried to corrupt the PSL. Former Pakistan cricketer Rameez Raja, who is also the brand ambassador of the tournament was left exasperated at the latest happenings in his the league.

Raja said that players who do not have appropriate upbringing will indulge in such activities. He went on to say that the convicted players must never be given a chance to return to the game.

He pointed that the players who stand for the national anthem today and take an oath to remain honest will wallow in unethical activities the next day. He also heaped praise on PCB for the way it had handled the incident. He complimented the PCB for being prompt and the transparency they displayed to expel the tainted players immediately.

What’s next?

PCB revealed that it is working along with the ICC in the investigation. Three more players – Mohammad Irfan, Shahzaib Hasan and Zulfiqar Babar – were questioned initially but cleared later on. All T20 leagues around the world will try to be stricter in order to curb such of activities.

Sportskeeda’s take

Pakistan gave another chance to the convicted pacer Mohammad Amir who deliberately bowled no-balls to have monetary gains. The PCB has also allowed tainted captain Salman Butt to return to the domestic circuit. Such lenient actions will only encourage other players to indulge in unethical activities and later admit the same so that they can get another chance to return to cricket after a brief period.

It is high time the PCB show that they are not brainless and take stringent action on players who indulge in any activity which can vitiate our beloved game - Cricket.