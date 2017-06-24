Pakistan may host World XI in Lahore

Three T20 matches between World XI and Pakistan XI might soon be organized in Lahore.

Will the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore host international cricket soon?

What’s the story?

The International Cricket Council has considered the possibility of Pakistan hosting the World XI for three T20 games later this year. During its ongoing meetings, the ICC showed support for this proposal and will consider granting approval for the same.

The council said that the plans for sending a World XI to Pakistan are "continuing to be developed." Pakistan defeated India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 by a huge margin of 180 runs to lift their maiden Champions Trophy title.

"I hope this win will boost Pakistan cricket and all the (major) playing nations will come to Pakistan,” said Pakistan captain, Sarfraz Ahmed, after the final.

"We're scheduled to have a World XI in Pakistan in September for three Twenty20 games. So hopefully that starts paving the way for future tours. We can only hope,” the coach Mickey Arthur had added to his captain’s comments.

In case you didn’t know..

Since the terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009, international cricket in Pakistan has come to a standstill. Only Zimbabwe have toured the country for a short limited-overs series in 2015 and Pakistan have played all their ‘home matches’ in the United Arab Emirates.

This proposal to the ICC was to revive Pakistan’s chances of hosting international cricket.

The details

The three T20 matches will be held in Lahore and will get international status. ICC discussed the proposal on the final day of their meeting, after giving Test status to Afghanistan and Ireland on Thursday.

What next?

If this series goes through, it will help open the gates to more matches being held in Pakistan. The security will be tight for all the three matches, and one would hope that the cricket to be played faces no hiccups.

Author’s take

It is heart-warming to see Pakistan’s chances of hosting international matches showing signs of revival. Terrorism and other anti-social activities should not hinder the growth of the sport in the country.

Cricket must not lose to terrorism in a country like Pakistan, which has so much to offer to world cricket.