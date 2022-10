Pakistan Junior League 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to host the inaugural season of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL), starting on Thursday, October. PJL is a city-based competition with players being selected through a draft system, which also includes international age-group cricketers.

Mardan Warriors, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Bahawalpur Royals, Hyderabad Hunters, and Rawalpindi Raiders are the six city-based participating teams in the tournament. Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Viv Richards, Imran Tahir, Daren Sammy, and Colin Munro are the respective team mentors assigned by the board.

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host all the matches of the Pakistan Junior League 2022. The grand finale of the tournament will take place on Friday, October 21.

Pakistan Junior League 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, October 6

Gujranwala Giants vs Mardan Warriors, 8.00 pm

Friday, October 7

Bahawalpur Royals vs Hyderabad Hunters, 8.00 pm

Saturday, October 8

Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gwadar Sharks, 3.30 pm

Gujranwala Giants vs Bahawalpur Royals, 8.00 pm

Sunday, October 9

Hyderabad Hunters vs Gwadar Sharks, 3.30 pm

Rawalpindi Raiders vs Mardan Warriors, 8.00 pm

Monday, October 10

Bahawalpur Royals vs Mardan Warriors, 8.00 pm

Tuesday, October 11

Hyderabad Hunters vs Rawalpindi Raiders, 8.00 pm

Wednesday, October 12

Gujranwala Giants vs Gwadar Sharks, 8.00 pm

Thursday, October 13

Mardan Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters, 8.00 pm

Friday, October 14

Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gujranwala Giants, 3.30 pm

Bahawalpur Royals vs Gwadar Sharks, 8.00 pm

Saturday, October 15

Hyderabad Hunters vs Gujranwala Giants, 3.30 pm

Bahawalpur Royals vs Rawalpindi Raiders, 8.00 pm

Sunday, October 16

Mardan Warriors vs Gwadar Sharks, 8.00 pm

Tuesday, October 18

Qualifier 1 (1 vs 2), 8.00 pm

Wednesday, October 19

Eliminator (3 vs 4), 8.00 pm

Thursday, October 20

Qualifier 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator), 8.00 pm

Friday, October 21

Final (Qualifier 1 Winner vs Qualifier 2 Winner), 8.00 pm

Pakistan Junior League 2022: Squads

Bahawalpur Royals

Arham Nawab, Nathan Edwards, Obaid Shahid (c), Sajjad Ali, Mohammad Zeeshan, Rehan Ahmed, Basit Ali, Ali Razzaq, Nangeyalia Kharotai, Farhan Yousaf, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Shahwaiz Irfan, Mohammad Danish, Ahmed Hussain, and Gabriel Gallman-Findlay.

Gujranwala Giants

Ali Asfand, Azan Awais, Uzair Mumtaz (c), Tom Aspinwall, Mohammad Ibtisam, Ariful Islam, Hasnain Majid, Shevon Daniel, Mohammad Shan, Mohammad Waqas, Hasan Ali Jnr, Mohammad Aqib Asghar, Saqlain Nawaz, Hamza Nawaz, and Matthew Tromp.

Gwadar Sharks

Joseph Eckland, Danial Ibrahim, Haseeb Nazim, Muhammad Ismail, Arafat Minhas, Luc Martin Benkenstein, Mohammad Shoaib, Saad Masood, Shamyl Hussain, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Abu Bakar, Aftab Ahmed, Muhammad Zulkifal, Adnan Iqbal, and Kushal Malla.

Hyderabad Hunters

Saad Baig (c), Afaq Khan, Aftab Ibrahim, Isai Thorne, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Muneeb Wasif, James Ross Wood, Lahiru Dawatage, Arbaz Khan, Mohammad Zubair Jnr, Moeez Rana, Hassan Iqbal, Fahad Amin, Salman Ahmed, and Ali Naseer.

Mardan Warriors

George Thomas, Abbas Ali (c), Archie Lenham, Abidullah, Daud Nazir, Haseeb Khan, Muhammad Nabeel, Olly Cox, Mohammad Farooq, Mohammad Irfan, Aimal Khan, Zohaib Khan Shanzaib, Syed Tayyab Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, and Burhan Niaz.

Rawalpindi Raiders

Habibullah (c), Ali Ishaq, Afnan Khan, Hassan Eisakhil, Ali Raza, Kai Smith, Aseer Mughal, Amir Hassan, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ziaullah, Usman Khan, Wahaj Riaz, Haroon Arshad, Naveed Ahmed Khan, and Charlie Tear.

