Pakistan leapfrog India in latest ICC ODI rankings

The Pakistan cricket team has leapfrogged India in the latest ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after inflicting a whitewash over West Indies in the recently concluded three-match series.

The Men in Green, who were at No. 5 before the start of the series, jumped to the fourth spot after a 3-0 win against the team from the Caribbean Islands. Pakistan now have 106 points under their belt, one point more than fifth-placed India.

The Asian giants have had a fine run in the 50-over format of the game over the last few years. Barring an ODI series against England, they have handed defeats to all the touring sides, including Australia, South Africa, Zimbabwe and most recently West Indies.

They witnessed a resurgence in their game after Babar Azam took over the reins. The prolific run-scorer has led the team from the front and inspired his teammates to put their best foot forward.

India will have a chance to reclaim their spot back when they lock horns with England and West Indies in July before Pakistan play their next series in August.

Pakistan beat West Indies by 53 runs in the final encounter

Babar Azam and Co. handed West Indies a 53-run defeat in the third ODI at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday, June 12.

Riding on half-centuries from Imam-ul-Haq (62) and Shadab Khan (86), the hosts posted 269/9 runs on the board. Khushdil Shah (34) and Fakhar Zaman (35) also made telling contributions to help the team post a challenging score on a slow wicket.

In reply, West Indies lost their top-three batters inside 11 overs. With spin operating, Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell also perished in quick succession.

Reeling at 93/5, West Indies were down and out of the game but Akeal Hosein brought the visitors back into the hunt with a quickfire half-century. Shadab eventually got the better of him as West Indies could only muster 216 runs.

Shadab Khan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round display.

