Pakistan National T20 Cup | Live cricket score, match preview, fixtures, squads and points table

Babar Azam scored the first century in the National T20 Cup

The 16th edition of Pakistan’s National T20 Cup started at the Iqbal Stadium at Faisalabad on Sunday, 13th October. The tournament, that ends on 24th of this month, is being played during a break in Pakistan’s domestic first-class tournament, the 2019-20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The tournament consists of six teams - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Northern, Sindh, Central Punjab, and Southern Punjab.

After losing the T20I series 3-0 to a weak and inexperienced Sri Lankan side, chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq faced huge criticism. Sarfaraz Ahmed came under the scanner as well. A dull World Cup in terms of result had put the captain under a huge amount of pressure. The top-ranked T20I side failed to win a single game.

Therefore, this domestic T20 tournament gives an opportunity to the Pakistan team members to clear their heads and get the basics right while out-of-favour players like Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad will take it as an opportunity to prove their worth.

Pakistan National T20 Cup live streaming

The live streaming of the matches can be seen on YouTube channel PTV Sports Live

http://bit.ly/2OSjJCP

For live updates, follow the official page of National T20 Cup

National T20 Cup 2019 @TheRealPCB_Live - https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB_Live

Points Table as of matchday 2

Results

1st Match

Balochistan 140/9 (20/20 overs)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 141/3 (17.1/20 overs)

In the first match, Mohammad Rizwan-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Haris Sohail’s Balochistan by seven wickets and 17 balls remaining. Batting first, Balochistan got off to a good start with opener Imam-ul-Haq scoring a quick-fire 70 runs off 51 balls and Awas Zia making 31 runs. But Mohammad Mohsin’s four-wicket burst giving away only 17 runs curtailed the Balochistan team to only 140 for nine. In reply, Fakhar Zaman scored 45 runs and along with Adil Amin’s 21-ball 46, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa raced to a comfortable victory.

2nd Match

Central Punjab (Pakistan) 188/3 (20/20 overs)

Sindh 192/7 (19.5/20 overs)

In a high-scoring second match, Pakistan’s Babar Azam scored a flamboyant century only to end up on the losing side as Sindh beat Central Punjab by three wickets. Umar Akmal scored 34 runs, however, failures from brother Kamran and Ahmed Shehzad put brakes on a scorecard which looked like crossing the 200-run mark with ease. In reply, Khurram Manzoor (50 runs off 42 balls), Asad Shafiq (45 runs off 23 balls), national team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (30 runs off 18 balls) and Anwar Ali (22runs off 10 balls) got past the target with one ball to spare.

3rd Match

Southern Punjab (Pakistan) 135/9 (20/20 overs)

Northern (Pakistan) 137/5 (19/20 overs)

Northern defeated Southern Punjab by five wickets in the third match played at Faisalabad on Monday. Sohail Tanvir and Mohammad Amir shared five wickets to dent Southern Punjab’s hopes of setting a big target. Umar Amin scored a half-century and alongside Asif Ali’s man of the match performance of 44 runs off 24 balls, helped overcome the target with one over to spare. Northern consists of one of the most lethal-looking bowling attacks that includes Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, and Shadab Khan.

4th Match

Balochistan 233/6 (20/20 overs)

Sindh 181 (19.4/20 overs)

In the fourth match, Sindh lost to Balochistan by 52 runs in a high-scoring encounter. After losing the first match, Balochistan came back strong as they posted 233 runs for the loss of six wickets. Awaz Zia and Bismillah scored half-centuries while Mohammad Hasnain took three wickets. In reply, Sindh batsmen got starts but failed to convert them into a match-winning knock. Abid Ali top-scored with 41 runs off 23 balls. Akif Javed and Amad Butt claimed three wickets each.

Fixtures

5th Match

Central Punjab (Pakistan) v Northern (Pakistan) at Faisalabad - Oct 15, 2019

6th Match

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Southern Punjab (Pakistan) at Faisalabad - Oct 15, 2019

7th Match

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Sindh at Faisalabad - Oct 16, 2019

8th Match

Balochistan v Central Punjab (Pakistan) at Faisalabad - Oct 16, 2019

9th Match

Balochistan v Southern Punjab (Pakistan) at Faisalabad - Oct 17, 2019

10th Match

Northern (Pakistan) v Sindh at Faisalabad - Oct 17, 2019

11th Match

Central Punjab (Pakistan) v Southern Punjab (Pakistan) at Faisalabad - Oct 18, 2019

12th Match

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Northern (Pakistan) at Faisalabad - Oct 18, 2019

13th Match

Sindh v Southern Punjab (Pakistan) at Faisalabad - Oct 21, 2019

14th Match

Central Punjab (Pakistan) v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Faisalabad - Oct 22, 2019

15th Match

Balochistan v Northern (Pakistan) at Faisalabad - Oct 22, 2019

1st Semi-final

Faisalabad - Oct 23, 2019

2nd Semi-final

Faisalabad - Oct 23, 2019

Final

Faisalabad - Oct 24, 2019

Squads

Balochistan

Haris Sohail (captain), Imran Farhat (vice-captain), Akif Javed, Ali Shafiq, Amad Butt, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan (wicketkeeper), Hussain Talat, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Talha, Shahbaz Khan, Taimur Khan, Umar Gul and Yasir ShahPakistan

Central Punjab

Babar Azam (captain), Ahmed Shehzad (vice-captain), Ahmad Bashir, Ali Shan, Bilal Asif, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali (subject to fitness), Kamran Akmal, Nasim Shah, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Naseem, Salman Butt, Umar Akmal, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood and Zafar Gohar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

M Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Israrullah, Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Ilyas, Musaddiq Ahmed, Umer Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan JR, and Irfanullah Shah

Northern

Imad Wasim (captain), Umar Amin (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Naveed Malik, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Zaid Alam

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Asad Shafiq (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Fawad Alam, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mirza Ahsan Jameel, Mohammad Hasnain, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Sohail Khan, and Waleed Ahmed

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (captain), Sami Aslam (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Abbas (subject to fitness), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Irfan (LLS), Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Umaid Asf, Umer Siddique, Wahab Riaz and Zahid Mahmood

