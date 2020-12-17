Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir takes indefinite break from international cricket

Mohammad Amir has taken an indefinite break from international cricket after being snubbed from the Pakistan squad for the tour to New Zealand. Amir has been vocal about his disappointment after missing out on selection.

His comments included criticism of Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis. And now he has made the decision to not be available for selection as a result of issues with the current management of the Pakistan team.

Mohammad Amir's decision to take an indefinite break comes just 18 months after he decided to retire from Test cricket in a bid to prolong his playing career. Amir was keen to continue playing limited-overs cricket for his country until now.

Amir said on TV, "I can't continue playing cricket under this management. I'm leaving cricket for the time being because I am being tortured mentally. This is a wake-up call for me, that I am not in their plans, and I should move aside."

End of Mohammad Amir's Pakistan career?

Mohammad Amir's last game for Pakistan came against England in August

It is difficult to see Mohammad Amir getting another chance to play for Pakistan under the current management, even if he ever decides to make himself available for selection again.

With a number of talented young pacers coming through the Pakistan ranks at the moment, they will feel that they can make do without Amir in the side. Amir last played for Pakistan against England in August.

It has been a whirlwind international career for Mohammad Amir, who made his Pakistan debut in 2009. He is still only 28 and will no doubt continue to play cricket domestically, as well as in T20 tournaments around the globe.

Amir recently helped the Galle Gladiators reach the Lanka Premier League final, where they lost to Jaffna Stallions. He took 11 wickets in ten matches in the tournament.