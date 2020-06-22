Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan rubbishes rumours of his death

Terming the reports ‘fake’ and ‘baseless’, Mohammad Irfan clarified that there was no such accident.

The confusion had arisen after the Pakistan Cricket Board's statement regarding the death of a deaf cricketer.

Pakistan paceman Mohammad Irfan.

Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan took to Twitter to quash rumours of his death in a car accident. The 38-year-old fast bowler rubbished the rumours- which have been doing the rounds on social media- calling them "fake" and "baseless".

Mohammad Irfan clarified that there was no accident and urged people not to spread such news as it had ‘disturbed’ his family and friends. He tweeted:

“Some social media outlets have been spreading baseless fake news about my death in a car accident. This has disturbed my family and friends beyond words, and I have been receiving endless calls on this. Please refrain from such things. There was no accident and we are well.”

Mohammad Irfan's death rumours emerged from a confusing PCB statement

The confusion had arisen after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement mourning the death of a man also named Mohammad Irfan, who was a former member of the Pakistan national deaf team. The statement read:

"The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday expressed its sorrow on the death Mohammad Irfan, former member of the Pakistan national deaf team. Irfan, 31, breathed his last breath on Saturday, 20 June, after a battle against stomach infection. Irfan had a 12-match-long international career and was famously part of Pakistan’s squad for the Deaf Asia Cup Cricket Tournament 2007."

Mohammad Irfan made his debut against England in 2010 and has represented Pakistan in 4 Tests, 60 ODIs and 22 T20Is, during which he picked up 10, 83, and 16 wickets respectively. He was last seen playing for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), during which he tallied four wickets.

Mohammad Irfan is a product of rural Pakistan and hails from the eastern Pakistan town of Gaggu Mandi, which produced another former Pakistan player, Mohammad Zahid.