"Pakistan's approach in Test cricket has been quite negative" - Kamran Akmal

Veteran keeper-batter Kamran Akmal believes that a change in approach is a must for Pakistan if they want to produce better results in Test cricket.

Criticizing the pitches used for the team's recent home Test matches, Akmal suggested that they should make tracks where there is something on offer for the bowlers.

He opined that Babar Azam and Co. should consider playing the second Test against New Zealand on a grassy pitch, given that the hosts have a formidable fast bowling attack. Speaking on his YouTube channel on Friday, December 30, Akmal said:

"Pakistan's approach in Test cricket has been quite negative, considering the pitches that we have been preparing. While we have used batting-friendly pitches in their last seven home Tests, it is equally important to give our bowlers some confidence.

"If your spinners are going to bowl so many overs, how are you going to take 20 wickets? We should consider playing on grassy wickets, as our pacers are quicker than the New Zealand fast bowlers."

Pakistan narrowly escaped defeat in the Test series opener against New Zealand. Babar's decision to declare the team's second innings after setting a 138-run target nearly backfired.

With 15 overs to chase down the total, the Kiwis showcased great intent, scoring 61 runs for the loss of one wicket in 7.3 overs. However, the match ended in a draw after play had to be stopped due to bad light.

"New Zealand played a lot better than Pakistan" - Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal further went on to say that New Zealand played better cricket than Pakistan in the opening encounter of the ongoing two-match Test series.

The 40-year-old pointed out how the visitors were able to dominate the home team in the contest. Praising Kane Williamson for his unbeaten 200-run knock in the first innings, he mentioned that the right-handed batter played brilliantly against the spinners. Akmal added:

"New Zealand played a lot better than Pakistan. They were playing on a tough pitch and in challenging conditions. But they were still able to dominate. Kane Williamson is a fantastic player, and he showed his class yet again. Countering spinners on such a track is an art, and he was quite exceptional. New Zealand dominated us."

Notably, the Babar Azam-led side failed to win a single Test at home this year. They will next be seen in action during the second and final Test of the series against New Zealand. The match will start at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, January 2.

Poll : 0 votes