"Pakistan's Galle victory >>> India's Gabba victory"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to register a Test win after almost a year

Pakistan kicked off their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka with a four-wicket victory in the first match at the Galle International Stadium on Thursday, July 20. It also ended Pakistan's dry run in the long format, as it was their first Test victory after almost one year.

The visiting side began the final day of the match with an overnight score of 48/3. Sri Lanka set a target of 131 runs for Pakistan as they got all-out for 279 in the final session of Day 4.

Captain Babar Azam (24) commenced the day with a boundary against Ramesh Mendis off the first ball. He smashed another four in the same over to set the tone for the tricky chase early in the day.

Babar continued to play positively before Prabath Jayasuriya dismissed him in the 21st over to give Sri Lanka their first breakthrough on Day 5.

Double centurion from the first innings, Saud Shakeel (30), then stitched a sensible partnership with Imam-ul-Haq (50*) to take Pakistan near home in the chase. Agha Salman finished the match in style with a six in the 33rd over.

"As a captain, I am impressed and happy with the performance"- Pakistan skipper Babar Azam after win against Sri Lanka

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar Azam expressed satisfaction with his team's performance in the match. He reflected on the win, saying:

"When you win the match, you grow in confidence. All credit to the boys, especially the youngsters. We lost early wickets but the way Saud and Agha played totally changed the game. Agha showed his talent and passion with both bat and ball."

He added:

"As a captain, I am impressed and happy with the performance. It's not easy to bat here but the way Saud played was outstanding."

The two sides will face each other in the second Test on July 24 in Colombo.