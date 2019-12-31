Pakistan's international cricket schedule for 2020

Pakistan don't have a hectic schedule this year

After winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in the last decade, Pakistan Cricket Team will look to add more trophies to its cabinet in the upcoming decennary. The team's new leaders Babar Azam and Azhar Ali would look to bring more success to Pakistan in the year 2020. Also, coach Misbah-ul-Haq would have laid down the game plan for the Men in Green.

They will not play much international cricket in the first half of 2020 as after the home series against Bangladesh in January, Pakistan will not play an international match till July. They will face the Netherlands and Ireland away from home in July before kicking off their long tour of England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has got the hosting rights of Asia Cup next year hence, it will be intriguing to see if the nation can host its first multi-nation tournament in a decade. The Men in Green will then take part in the T20 World Cup in Australia. PCB is yet to announce the team's schedule for the final quarter of the year, however, here's how Pakistan's international schedule for 2020 looks like.

Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2020

Bangladesh will play three T20Is and two Tests against Pakistan in January 2020. The venues and the dates for the series are yet to be announced but PCB is hopeful that all the games will take place in Pakistan.

Pakistan tour of Netherlands, 2020

July 4th: Netherlands vs Pakistan, first T20I, Amstelveen

July 7th: Netherlands vs Pakistan, second T20I, Amstelveen

July 9th: Netherlands vs Pakistan, third T20I, Amstelveen

Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2020

July 12th: Ireland vs Pakistan, first T20I, Dublin

July 14th: Ireland vs Pakistan, second T20I, Dublin

Pakistan tour of England, 2020

July 30th- August 3rd: England vs Pakistan, first Test, Lord's

August 7th-11th: England vs Pakistan, second Test, Manchester

August 20th-24th: England vs Pakistan, third Test, Nottingham

August 29th: England vs Pakistan, first T20I, Leeds

August 31st: England vs Pakistan, second T20I, Cardiff

September 2nd: England vs Pakistan, third T20I, Southampton

ICC T20 World Cup 2020

October 24th: Australia vs Pakistan, 13th Match, Sydney

October 29th: Pakistan vs TBC, 22nd Match, Sydney

October 31st: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 26th Match, Brisbane

November 3rd: Pakistan vs West Indies, 32nd Match, Adelaide

November 6th: Pakistan vs TBC, 13th Match, Melbourne