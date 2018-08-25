Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pakistan's Probable XI For Asia Cup Clash Against India

Momin Mehmood Butt
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
697   //    25 Aug 2018, 16:34 IST

Previews - ICC Champions Trophy Final
Virat Kohli v Sarfraz Ahmed

The on-going Test series between India and England may be the biggest blockbuster of the format in this season but a limited-overs thriller is looming just around the corner, as well. It's less than a month's time before the arch-nemesis, India and Pakistan face-off in their Asia Cup encounter in the deceptive sands of the Emirates.

While India are on tenterhooks as they look to battle out in the inhospitable English conditions, Pakistani players are coming off a month's long rest as they prepare for their training camp ahead of the tournament.

The two bitter rivals enjoy an Asia Cup tradition lidded with cliff-hangers and evenly matched duels. The upcoming clash at Dubai Sports City is expected to be no less. In this piece, we try to anticipate Pakistan's probable playing XI for the high-voltage contest by inferring on their recently-concluded tour of Zimbabwe as well as the list of players named for the conditioning camp.

1. Fakhar Zaman

New Zealand v Pakistan - 4th ODI
Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman is one player who has changed the outlook of this batting line-up from an elderly woman pushing a shopping trolley to a rally car fluttering around bends dangerously.

Since coming on to the International stage in Champions Trophy last year, Zaman has already smashed a double-ton and also scurried his way through to become the quickest man in cricketing history to reach 1,000 ODI runs.

He is currently averaging a staggering 76-plus in the 18 games he has featured in. Zaman clobbered the Indian bowlers in the CT final to register a maiden century and Virat Kohli and co would need to draft a sly plan to pluck out his wicket, early in the piece.

2. Imam ul Haq

Pakistan v Sri Lanka - ODI
Imam ul Haq

Imam ul Haq is another solid-looking, graceful player who has risen to international stardom quite early in his career. His debut in October 2017 against Sri Lanka bore a maiden ODI century.

Since then, Imam has represented Pakistan in 8 more ODIs and altogether he has racked up 544 runs boasting 4 centuries. He has the most number of tons for any player who has featured in less than 10 ODI matches. Imam is an absolute definite for the clash against India.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Momin Mehmood Butt
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Computer Science Student | Freelance Advocate | Experienced Content Writer | Cricket Enthusiast | Social Welfare Worker | Travel Devotee
