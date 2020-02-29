Pakistan Super League 2020, Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and live stream details

The stage is evenly set for the two teams

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings are no strangers to each other. The two teams have faced each other no less than twelve times in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the past, and the fourteenth match of the tournament on Sunday will be their thirteenth match against each other.

United have defeated the Kings eight times in the past while having suffered only four defeats to them. However, with Misbah-ul-Haq hanging up his boots and becoming a coach, United have seen their fortunes change since the last tournament.

The Kings have been having a relatively rough tournament again as they’re looking to break the shackles this year around.

They were defeated by Multan Sultans by 52 runs in their previous match as the entire team was bundled out for a measly 134 while chasing a score of 186. Sharjeel Khan has continued to struggle and has been unable to provide the Men in Blue with the start that is crucial for a big total.

Except for Babar Azam and Alex Hales, their batting has suffered in this tournament and they will need to make some changes at the top if they plan to survive in the tournament which is being more evenly fought this year.

Babar will hold the key for the Kings once again

The Kings’ bowlers are performing consistently but need to draw up a plan of how to stop the runs from leaking as that has let the team down on several occasions. Imad Wasim along with coach Dean Jones really needs to formulate something that can help the team representing the largest city to start performing well again.

Islamabad United has been having some back-to-back matches as the PSL is trying to squeeze in as many matches for them on their home ground as possible. They’ve been having a decent tournament so far which but they will be looking to get more wins next to their name as the playoffs draw nearer.

A lot will be expected from Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro, and Dawid Malan yet again as they’ve been the top three batsmen for the side. With Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, and Colin Ingram providing stability in the middle, a big total will be expected from United once again.

Their bowlers will need to do something magical as their performances have been all over the place. There hasn’t been a single bowler who has been able to give consistent performances till now with only Shadab Khan and Ahmed Safi Abdullah looking better than the rest in the pack.

The arrival of Dale Steyn will surely strengthen their team and they will look to accommodate him into the squad immediately but it will be difficult to drop one of the overseas batsmen.

With United’s chances being 50-50 in the tournament, the two-time PSL champions will look to do shuffle their plans and score a victory over the Kings.

Karachi Kings themselves are looking for a few wins from here on, and they will not go down without a fight, making this a must-see contest for the entire nation.

Match details

Tournament: Pakistan Super League Season 5, 2020

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Date: 1st March 2020

Time: 7.00 PM PST onwards

Pitch report

With the clouds moving away from Rawalpindi for the time being, fans can expect a match without any interruptions or overs being cut short.

Rawalpindi has been a great host for the PSL, and the pitches have worked really well for the batsmen in particular. The lack of moisture could allow the bowlers to also get some swing and seam late in the night, making batting first a lot easier.

Both teams will look to win the toss and bat first as they are trying to get some wins next to their name before it gets too late to stay and survive in the tournament.

Predicted XIs

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Hussain Talat, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (Captain), Zafar Gohar, Muhammad Musa, and Ahmed Safi Abdullah.

Karachi Kings: Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton (Wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim (Captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Umer Khan, Umaid Asif, and Mohammad Amir.

Where to watch the matches in Pakistan?

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings will be telecast LIVE on PTV Sports.

Live stream details

The live stream for Islamabad United v Karachi Kings will be available on Cricingiff and Cricketgateway.