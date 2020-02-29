×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Pakistan Super League 2020, Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and live stream details

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 29 Feb 2020, 19:32 IST

The stage is evenly set for the two teams
The stage is evenly set for the two teams

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings are no strangers to each other. The two teams have faced each other no less than twelve times in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the past, and the fourteenth match of the tournament on Sunday will be their thirteenth match against each other.

United have defeated the Kings eight times in the past while having suffered only four defeats to them. However, with Misbah-ul-Haq hanging up his boots and becoming a coach, United have seen their fortunes change since the last tournament.

The Kings have been having a relatively rough tournament again as they’re looking to break the shackles this year around.

They were defeated by Multan Sultans by 52 runs in their previous match as the entire team was bundled out for a measly 134 while chasing a score of 186. Sharjeel Khan has continued to struggle and has been unable to provide the Men in Blue with the start that is crucial for a big total.

Except for Babar Azam and Alex Hales, their batting has suffered in this tournament and they will need to make some changes at the top if they plan to survive in the tournament which is being more evenly fought this year.

Babar will hold the key for the Kings once again
Babar will hold the key for the Kings once again

The Kings’ bowlers are performing consistently but need to draw up a plan of how to stop the runs from leaking as that has let the team down on several occasions. Imad Wasim along with coach Dean Jones really needs to formulate something that can help the team representing the largest city to start performing well again.

Islamabad United has been having some back-to-back matches as the PSL is trying to squeeze in as many matches for them on their home ground as possible. They’ve been having a decent tournament so far which but they will be looking to get more wins next to their name as the playoffs draw nearer.

A lot will be expected from Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro, and Dawid Malan yet again as they’ve been the top three batsmen for the side. With Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, and Colin Ingram providing stability in the middle, a big total will be expected from United once again.

Advertisement

Their bowlers will need to do something magical as their performances have been all over the place. There hasn’t been a single bowler who has been able to give consistent performances till now with only Shadab Khan and Ahmed Safi Abdullah looking better than the rest in the pack.

The arrival of Dale Steyn will surely strengthen their team and they will look to accommodate him into the squad immediately but it will be difficult to drop one of the overseas batsmen.

With United’s chances being 50-50 in the tournament, the two-time PSL champions will look to do shuffle their plans and score a victory over the Kings.

Karachi Kings themselves are looking for a few wins from here on, and they will not go down without a fight, making this a must-see contest for the entire nation.

Match details

Tournament: Pakistan Super League Season 5, 2020

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Date: 1st March 2020

Time: 7.00 PM PST onwards

Pitch report

With the clouds moving away from Rawalpindi for the time being, fans can expect a match without any interruptions or overs being cut short.

Rawalpindi has been a great host for the PSL, and the pitches have worked really well for the batsmen in particular. The lack of moisture could allow the bowlers to also get some swing and seam late in the night, making batting first a lot easier.

Both teams will look to win the toss and bat first as they are trying to get some wins next to their name before it gets too late to stay and survive in the tournament.

Predicted XIs

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Hussain Talat, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (Captain), Zafar Gohar, Muhammad Musa, and Ahmed Safi Abdullah.

Karachi Kings: Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton (Wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim (Captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Umer Khan, Umaid Asif, and Mohammad Amir.

Where to watch the matches in Pakistan?

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings will be telecast LIVE on PTV Sports.

Live stream details

The live stream for Islamabad United v Karachi Kings will be available on Cricingiff and Cricketgateway.

Published 29 Feb 2020, 19:32 IST
PSL 2020 Islamabad United Karachi Kings Dale Steyn Babar Azam
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan Super League
Match 1 | Thu, 20 Feb
ISU 168/10 (19.1 ov)
QTG 171/7 (18.3 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 3 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 2 | Fri, 21 Feb
KRK 201/4 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 191/7 (20.0 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 runs
KRK VS PSZ live score
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Feb
LHQ 138/8 (20.0 ov)
MS 142/5 (16.1 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 5 wickets
LHQ VS MS live score
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Feb
QTG 148/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 153/4 (18.3 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets
QTG VS PSZ live score
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Feb
MS 164/8 (20.0 ov)
ISU 165/2 (16.4 ov)
Islamabad United won by 8 wickets
MS VS ISU live score
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Feb
KRK 156/9 (20.0 ov)
QTG 157/5 (19.0 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
Match 7 | Sun, 23 Feb
LHQ 182/6 (20.0 ov)
ISU 183/9 (19.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 1 wicket
LHQ VS ISU live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
PSZ 123/10 (18.3 ov)
MS 124/4 (14.5 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS MS live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
ISU 187/7 (20.0 ov)
QTG 190/5 (19.4 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
KRK 134/10 (17.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 52 runs
MS VS KRK live score
Match 11 | Yesterday
PSZ 132/7 (12.0 ov)
LHQ 116/6 (12.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 16 runs
PSZ VS LHQ live score
Match 12 | Today
MS 199/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 169/7 (20.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 30 runs
MS VS QTG live score
Match 13 | Today
ISU
PSZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ISU VS PSZ live score
Match 14 | Tomorrow, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Karachi Kings
ISU VS KRK preview
Match 15 | Mon, 02 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings
PSZ VS KRK preview
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Lahore Qalandars
QTG VS LHQ preview
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Lahore Qalandars
ISU VS LHQ preview
Match 18 | Thu, 05 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators
PSZ VS QTG preview
Match 19 | Fri, 06 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Multan Sultans
KRK VS MS preview
Match 20 | Sat, 07 Mar, 02:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United
PSZ VS ISU preview
Match 21 | Sat, 07 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Quetta Gladiators
LHQ VS QTG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Islamabad United
MS VS ISU preview
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Karachi Kings
LHQ VS KRK preview
Match 24 | Tue, 10 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Peshawar Zalmi
LHQ VS PSZ preview
Match 25 | Wed, 11 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Multan Sultans
QTG VS MS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Multan Sultans
PSZ VS MS preview
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Islamabad United
KRK VS ISU preview
Match 29 | Sun, 15 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars
MS VS LHQ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 15 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Karachi Kings
QTG VS KRK preview
Qualifier | Tue, 17 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 1 | Wed, 18 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 2 | Fri, 20 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 22 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us