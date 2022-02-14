Pakistan Super League 2022, Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Islamabad United will take on Karachi Kings in the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Islamabad have played six games so far, winning three and losing as many. They are coming off a loss against Quetta Gladiators in their previous fixture. After being asked to bat first, United posted 199 on the board in their allotted twenty overs. What followed next was a disappointing performance from their bowlers, as the Gladiators chased down the total with two deliveries to spare.

Karachi Kings, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Nothing has gone right for them so far this season, as they have lost all six of their games. They lost to Peshawar Zalmi in their last outing.

Bowling first, the Kings’ bowlers struggled to pick wickets as the Zalmis posted 193-6. However, in response, they managed only 138 as they remain winless in the competition.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Match Details

Match: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, Match 21, Pakistan Super League 2022.

Date and Time: February 14, 2022, Monday; 08:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is a belter of a track. Batters enjoy batting here, as they can play their strokes freely. Bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Weather Forecast

The temperature on matchday is expected to range between 9 and 23 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted on Sunday, so a full game should ensue.

Probable XIs

Islamabad United

Fifties from Alex Hales (62 off 38) and Faheem Ashraf (55 off 28) helped them put up a total on the board. Shadab Khan picked up three wickets, but the other bowlers failed to step up against the Gladiators.

Probable XI

Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Muhammad Akhlaq, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer.

Karachi Kings

Chris Jordan picked up three wickets, but they allowed Zalmi to score almost 200 runs. Babar Azam scored a fifty in response, but lack of big partnerships meant they fell short by 55 runs.

Probable XI

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin.

Match Prediction

Islamabad United failed to hold their nerves against the Gladiators in their last game, suffering a loss. The Kings are yet to win a game in the competition, and need to be on their toes against United on Monday.

Islamabad look like a settled unit, so expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Islamabad United to win this game.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

