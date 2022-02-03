Pakistan Super League 2022, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Karachi Kings will lock horns against Peshawar Zalmi in the 11th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). Both teams are currently struggling and occupy the last two spots in the points table.

The Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings have lost all three of their matches so far. Their problem has clearly been their batting. The Kings have registered scores of 124, 113, and 170 while batting first in all their games so far. Though they managed to reach 170 in their previous encounter, the Lahore Qalandars easily chased down the target.

Babar Azam came into this tournament high on confidence with regards to the captaincy but is under pressure now with results not going his way. The Karachi Kings will have to turn things around soon before time runs out for them.

Things are not too cozy for Peshawar Zalmi either. They are fifth in the points table with only a win from three matches. After chasing down 191 against the Quetta Gladiators to start their campaign in style, the Zalmi side has gone down to Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars rather meekly.

Their bowlers haven’t been effective at all, picking up only five wickets in their last two encounters while conceding a massive 371 (199/4 vs LQ and 172/1 in 15.5 overs vs ISU) in 35.5 overs. This is a good chance for them to avoid a hat-trick of losses with Karachi Kings losing three matches on the trot and low on confidence as well.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details

Match: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 11

Date & Time: February 4, 2022; 8 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The surface at the National Stadium has turned out to be ideal for batters so far. Scores in excess of 190 are being easily scored and there is every chance that these targets will be chased down. Expect the team to win the toss to bowl first.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Weather Report

Evenings are expected to be cooler compared to the daytime with temperatures hovering around 18-20 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain during the match.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke (WK), Aamer Yamin, Lewis Gregory, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Ilyas

Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (WK), Hussain Talat/Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (C), Usman Qadir, Arish Ali Khan, Salman Irshad

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction

Peshawar Zalmi’s batting unit is clearly stronger than that of the Karachi Kings. With Liam Livingstone also likely to play for the Zalmi side, Peshawar are expected to get things rolling in the game.

Prediction: Peshawar Zalmi to win the match

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Telecast Details

TV - Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming - Sony LIV

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Babar Azam score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far