Pakistan Super League 2022, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 4 of the Pakistan Super League will see the Karachi Kings square-off against the Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi, on 29th January.

The Karachi Kings lost their tournament-opener against the Multan Sultans. Batting first, the Kings could only manage 124 runs. Sharjeel Khan was the top-scorer for the Kings, scoring a 31-ball 43.

Cameos from skipper Babar Azam (29-ball 23) and Joe Clarke (24-ball 26) ensured that the Kings got to a respectable total. Defending a modest total, the Kings bowlers failed as the Sultans chased down the target in 18.2 overs.

Mohammad Nabi claimed 2 wickets while Mohammad Ilyas claimed a solitary wicket. The Quetta Gladiators went down to the Peshawar Zalmi in their tournament-opener.

Batting first, the Gladiators put up a massive 190-run total. Openers Ahsan Ali (46-ball 73) and Will Smeed (62-ball 97) scored the bulk of their team’s runs and guided the Gladiators to a defendable total.

The Gladiators' bowlers bowled well and remained in contention for the majority of the match, until Shoaib Malik took apart James Faulkner in the 19th over. He scored 22 runs off the Aussie veteran.

Mohammad Nawaz was the pick of the bowlers, claiming figures of 3/44. Naseem Shah and James Faulkner chipped in with a wicket each but failed to put the brakes on the Zalmi scoring-rate.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match Details

Match: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 4 PSL 2022.

Date: 29th January 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Pitch Report

The surface at the National Stadium is a good cricketing surface. The batters need to choose their shots wisely initially but can play their shots with more freedom once they get their eye in.

While there is some turn on offer for the spinners, the pacers will have their part to play too. Teams will look to win the toss and chase on this surface.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 16 and 25 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the day’s play.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Probable XIs

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif.

Quetta Gladiators

Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmad (c&wk), Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, James Faulkner, Ashir Qureshi.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match Prediction

Both sides head into this encounter having lost their respective tournament-openers and will be looking to get up and running in the points table. Both line-ups have quite a few match-winners amongst their ranks. Karachi Kings are marginal favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Diptanil Roy

