Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United are set to cross swords in Match No. 27 of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday, February 19. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the contest.

United, led by Shadab Khan, are in a bit of strife, as they are fourth in the points table. Having lost Paul Stirling and Alex Hales for varying reasons, their batting strength has suffered.

They are coming off a ten-run loss against Wahab Riaz's Peshawar Zalmi. After batting first, Zalmi scored 206-8. After that, Azam Khan scored 85 off 45, but failed to take United over the line.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, meanwhile, are second in the points table with ten points from eight games. However, with two matches left, the Qalandars don't have much room for error. They are coming off a 22-run loss to Karachi Kings.

After batting first, the Kings were bowled out for 149 in 19.5 overs. Babar Azam top-scored for them with a 32-ball knock of 39, but didn't receive much support from the others. The Kings then restricted the Qalandars to 127-9.

Match Details

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Match 24 PSL 2022.

Date: February 19, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Lahore has been an excellent one for batting. Batters are able to play their shots on the up. However, bowlers need to work hard to get wickets. Both teams have strong bowling attacks, so batting first should be the option for the team winning the toss.

Weather Report

It should be cool on matchday with little chance of rain. The temperature could be around the 14-degree Celsius mark, and the humidity shouldn't be on the higher side.

Probable XIs

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt (wk), Harry Brook, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Islamabad United

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Musa, Marchant de Lange, Zahir Khan.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match Prediction

The Qalandars have been exceptional while defending totals in the tournament. It could be tough for United to chase down targets. The team batting first could win.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

