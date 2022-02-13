Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Lahore Qalandars will square off against Quetta Gladiators in the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

The Qalandars have won four of their six games, and have eight points in their kitty. In their last game, they beat the Multan Sultans comprehensively. After being asked to bat first, the Qalandars registered 182-4. In response, they knocked over the Sultans for 130, and will hope for a similar performance against the Gladiators on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Gladiators have also played six games, winning three and losing as many. They beat Islamabad United in their previous fixture, in a closely fought contest.

After electing to bowl first, they allowed United to 199-8. In response, Jason Roy smashed a quickfire fifty at the top of the order before captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's unbeaten 50 took the team home with two deliveries to spare.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match Details

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 20, Pakistan Super League 2022.

Date and Time: February 13 2022, Sunday; 08:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is a belter. Batters enjoy batting on this deck, as they can play their strokes freely, but bowlers will need to be disciplined with their lines and lengths. A high scoring affair could ensue on Sunday.

Weather Forecast

The temperature on matchday is expected to range between 9 and 22 degrees celsius. There is little chance of rain on Sunday, so a full game is expected.

Probable XIs

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman continued his rich form with the bat, as he top-scored with 60 to help his team put up 182 runs on the board. Zaman Khan picked up three wickets in response as the Qalandars knocked over the Sultans for 130.

Probable XI

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Quetta Gladiators

Shahid Afridi and James Faulkner picked up two wickets apiece, but United posted a mammoth 199 runs on the board. Fifties from Jason Roy (54) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (50*) and a cameo from Umar Akmal (23 runs off eight deliveries) got them over the line in the last over.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Ghulam Mudassar.

Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off wins in their previous fixtures. The Qalandars beat table-toppers Sultans comprehensively, whereas the Gladiators got the better of United in a nail-biting contest. It should be a cracker of a contest when the Qalandars meet the Gladiators on Sunday.

Lahore Qalandars look like a settled unit, so expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Lahore Qalandars to win this game.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Jason Roy to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far