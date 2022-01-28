Pakistan Super League 2022, Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

In the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. The Sultans got off to a winning start in the competition. They beat Karachi Kings comprehensively in their opening game to grab two points.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Sultans bowled brilliantly, restricting the Kings to 124-5 in their allotted twenty overs. Rizwan then led the charge with the bat. He scored an unbeaten fifty to help his team chase down the total in the penultimate over to win the game by seven wickets.

Lahore Qalandars, meanwhile, will play their opening game of the competition. Speedster Shahin Afridi has been handed the responsibility of leading the team in this edition of the PSL. They have got some experienced players in Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel who will look to use their international experience.

Afridi, along with Haris Rauf, will lead their pace-bowling attack. They have been brilliant in recent times, and will look to carry that form into the PSL. The Qalandars will look to kickstart their campaign on a winning note.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Details

Match: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 3, Pakistan Super League 2022.

Date and Time: January 29th 2022, Saturday, 02:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium is a balanced track. Batters can play their strokes once set. Spinners could play a key role on this surface, as the pitch might get slower as the game progresses.

Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both teams on Saturday. The temperature on matchday is expected to range between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Multan Sultans

Imran Tahir starred with the ball in his last game, picking up three wickets, helping his team restrict the Kings to 124. Mohammad Rizwan scored a fifty to help his team across the line.

Probable XI

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah.

Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Afridi will be eager to lead his team by example in the tournament over the next few weeks.

Probable XI

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal.

Match Prediction

The Sultans were impressive in their opening game of the competition, and will look to carry forward their winning momentum. The Qalandars will look to do the same in their tournament opener.

The Sultans have a good balance to their side, so expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win this game.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Shaheen Afridi to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far