Pakistan Super League 2022, Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Multan Sultans will cross swords against Lahore Qalandars in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Sultans topped the table after the league stage with nine wins in ten games. They beat Lahore Qalandars convincingly in the Qualifier to reach the final. After being asked to bat first, the Sultans scored 163-2.

Fifties from Mohammad Rizwan (53*) and Rilee Rossouw (65*) helped them post a challenging score. The Qalandars were then bowled out for 135, with Shahnawaz Dahani taking three wickets.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars finished second in the points table after the league stage. They had to take the longer route to the final, losing to Sultans in the Qualifier. However, they beat Peshawar Zalmi in the first Eliminator and followed that up by beating Islamabad United in the second to reach the title match.

Batting first, the Qalandars scored 168-7 against United. Abdullah Shafique scored 52 while David Wiese (28* off 8) also chipped in with a late cameo. Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf then picked up two wickets apiece as they defended their total successfully, knocking over United for 162.

Match Details

Match: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Final, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022

Date and Time: February 27, 2022, Sunday, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is a balanced track. Once set, batters can play their strokes freely. Slow bowlers could get some assistance from the surface, as it tends to get slower as the game progresses. Chasing has been difficult on this surface, so expect the team winning the toss to bat first.

Weather Forecast

The temperature on matchday is expected to range between 9 and 21 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted on Sunday, so a full game should ensue.

Probable XIs

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Aamer Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Philip Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Match Prediction

Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars have been the two standout teams in the competition. So a cracking contest should ensue on Sunday. The Sultans have better balance than their opponents, so expect them to win on Sunday.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Bhargav

