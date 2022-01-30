Pakistan Super League 2022, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

In match 5 of the Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi lock horns with Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, January 30th.

Peshawar Zalmi kicked off their campaign in style, registering a five-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators. Bowling first, the Zalmi restricted the Gladiators to a 190-run total.

Usman Qadir and Sameen Gul claimed two wickets apiece to apply the brakes on the Gladiators' scoring. Chasing a challenging total, the Zalmi got over the line with two deliveries to spare. Shoaib Malik (32-ball 48) and Hussain Talat (29-ball 52) were their top scorers. Cameos from Yasir Khan and Tom Kohler-Cadmore ensured that the Zalmi kept up with the required rate.

Islamabad United, meanwhile, had a decent run in the last edition of the PSL. After ending the league stage as the table toppers, they were knocked out in Eliminator 2 by Zalmi. United will look to redeem themselves on Sunday against the same opposition.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match Details

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Match 5, PSL 2022.

Date: 30th January 2022.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The surface at the National Stadium grips a bit. It’s a sluggish one, with the ball barely coming onto the bat. Spinners can expect a fair amount of spin on offer from the pitch.

Batters will need to be cautious at the start. A low scoring encounter is on the cards. The team that wins the toss could look to chase on this surface.

Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to be a feature on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected during the day.

Probable XIs

Peshawar Zalmi

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Sameen Gul, Pat Brown.

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Muhammad Musa, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Zahir Khan, Faheem Ashraf.

Match Prediction

Peshawar Zalmi are off to a winning start to their campaign, and are high on confidence. They have match-winners in their ranks, and are favourites to finish on top in this game.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

