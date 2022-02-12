Pakistan Super League 2022, Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

In the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, Peshawar Zalmi will take on Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday (February 13).

Peshawar Zalmi are struggling in the competition. They have played six games so far and only managed to win two. They faced the Multan Sultans in their last game and suffered a heavy loss.

After electing to bowl first, the Zalmi bowlers struggled as the Sultans posted 182 on the board. The Zalmi bowlers picked up seven wickets in the process.

The batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 140, losing the game by 42 runs. They will look to turn the tables around.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table. They have played five games so far and failed to win a single game. They lost to Islamabad United in their previous fixture.

Batting first, Islamabad United scored 177 in their 20 overs. What followed was a disappointing performance from the Kings' batters as they lost nine wickets and only managed to score 135 in their 20 overs.

They will be looking to register their first win of the competition.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Match Details:

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Match 19, Pakistan Super League 2022

Date and Time: February 13, 2022, Sunday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely once set.

The bowlers have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface as it becomes good for batting under lights.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday. The temperature in Lahore is expected to range between 9 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Probable XIs

Peshawar Zalmi

Saqib Mahmood, Wahab Riaz and Salman Irshad picked up two wickets apiece as the Sultans posted 182 for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs.

Shoaib Malik top-scored with 44 but a lack of contribution from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 42 runs.

Probable XI

Kamran Akmal (wk), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Hussain Talat, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Mohammad Umar, Saqib Mahmood, Salman Irshad

Karachi Kings

Chris Jordan picked up two wickets but the other bowlers were a bit expensive as the United side scored 177.

Mohammad Nabi tried hard and remained unbeaten on 47 but failed to take his side across the line as they lost the game by 42 runs.

Probable XI

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Usman Shinwari

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Match Prediction

Both sides have lost their previous fixtures. Zalmi lost to Sultans and will look to turn the tables around.

Meanwhile, nothing has gone right for the Kings and they have to be at their absolute best to register their first win of the competition.

Peshawar Zalmi have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Peshawar Zalmi to win this encounter.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Shoaib Malik to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far